X-23's MCU Future: Fan-Favorite from 'Logan' Awaits Marvel Revival Amidst Deadpool 3 Buzz

Before the MCU turned superheroes into Hollywood's bread and butter, Fox noticed they were sitting on a goldmine when Bryan Singer's X-Men film franchise broke every box office expectation. After the original X-Men film trilogy was done, Fox started to plan how to expand the franchise, which led to the X-Men Origins: Wolverine spin-off. Centered on Hugh Jackman's beloved Mutant, X-Men Origins: Wolverine failed to impress critics but hauled enough money to justify giving the character more solo movies. 2013's The Wolverine still had some obvious flaws, but the movie was elevated by James Mangold's formidable direction.

'Logan' Turned X-23 Into a Fan-Favorite Character

Set in 2029, Logan imagines a world where Mutants are no longer born. In the movie, the Wolverine's healing factor is failing due to his old age, which leads to a severe case of intoxication caused by the adamantium in his bones. To make things worse, Logan is in charge of taking care of Charles Xavier (Patrick Stewart), whose dementia turns his psychic powers into a deadly weapon. The world of Logan is grim and filled with dark promises for Mutantkind -- which is what makes X-23 such a welcome sight.

In Logan, Laura is an 11-year-old Mutant genetically engineered from Wolverine's DNA. Since Mutants are no longer born, they are instead bred as weapons to be used by people who can afford this expensive process. As Wolverine's biological daughter, Laura has her father's healing factor and retractable claws. She was also forced to undergo the painful and soul-tearing process of fusing her skeleton with adamantium. Laura also seems to have inherited Logan's temper, as she's quick to anger and swift to extreme violence. X-23 is so dangerous that she is marked for disposal by her owners, and Logan's adventure begins when Wolverine inadvertently helps the young Mutant escape.

Disney and Fox's Merger Killed the 'Logan' Spinoff

After Logan showed that an R-rated superhero movie could be more critically and financially successful than PG-13 ones, Mangold was given the keys to the kingdom and asked to expand on his beloved story. In October 2017, just a few months after Logan hit theaters, we learned that the director was working on a direct sequel focused on X-23. That seemed the best direction to take the X-Men franchise. Unfortunately, one month after Mangold signed on for the X-23 solo movie, Disney announced the deal through which it would absorb most of Fox's assets, including the company's Marvel characters. Through this deal, Disney would ensure the X-Men and the Fantastic Four would return to Marvel Studios, where they could be used to keep the Marvel Cinematic Universe growing.

The Disney-Fox merger process concluded in 2019. However, in the two years that passed while the deal was being handled, Fox froze multiple X-Men projects, including the X-23 solo movie. The official cancelation of the project happened in 2019 when Mangold confirmed he was no longer working on the movie. It's a sad outcome for such an interesting project, but there's still time for Marvel Studios to do justice to the character.

X-23 Would Be a Welcome Addition to the MCU

Avengers: Endgame put an end to Marvel Studios' ambitious "Infinity Saga" and opened the MCU to a new era, officially titled the "Multiverse Saga." In the "Multiverse Saga," the barriers between dimensions are falling, which allows characters from different timelines to jump aboard the MCU as seen with The Marvels' soft introduction of the X-Men. And as is expected with Ryan Reynolds' Jackman's upcoming Deadpool & Wolverine movie. The two characters, who previously belonged to Fox, will co-star in Deadpool 3. This exciting project means the first two Deadpool movies will become part of the MCU's official timeline, similar to how Spider-Man: No Way Home made the Webslinger movies starring Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield canon. Most importantly, though, is that Jackman's Wolverine, or at least a version of him, will also become an official part of the MCU.

If Wolverine is crossing the lines of separate franchises and being re-used by Marvel Studios, there's nothing preventing the MCU from also inviting Keen to reprise X-23. In fact, that would be the best scenario for the future of the MCU. Even though Jackman has agreed to wear his adamantium claws once again for Deadpool 3, it's unlikely that the star will remain in the MCU for many years to come. So, the most obvious solution is to invest in the spiritual successor of the character, which would be X-23. That would also align with Phase 4 of the MCU, which introduced multiple new heroes to replace the cast members who are retiring and the characters that are killed on screen.

Multiverse shenanigans aside, Keen deserves another shot at playing X-23 for her star power alone. Keen had her breakout role with Logan, and even at 11 years old, she proved that she was a force to be reckoned with, capable of crushing our hearts with her poignant performance. Hopefully, Deadpool & Wolverine will find some clever way to address the timeline problem and maybe give Keen the opportunity to become X-23 again.

Logan is available to stream on Disney+ in the U.S.