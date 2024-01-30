WYSO Secures $5 Million Grant for HBCU Radio Preservation Project

The public radio station, WYSO, based in Yellow Springs, has been awarded a substantial grant of $5 million from the Mellon Foundation. This vital funding will be applied to The HBCU Radio Preservation Project, an ambitious initiative forged in collaboration between the WYSO Archives and the Northeast Document Conservation Center (NEDCC). The project's primary aim is to assist historically black colleges and universities (HBCUs) possessing active radio stations in the preservation of their historical recordings and cultural heritage.

Preservation for Posterity

Out of the 104 HBCUs currently operating within the United States, 29 run radio stations. These stations serve as vital sources of historical documentation, preserving the diverse experiences and narratives of Black Americans. The Mellon Foundation's grant will enable the HBCU Radio Preservation Project to extend its preservation efforts to all these stations, ensuring that their archives and libraries can securely safeguard invaluable primary recordings and historical sources.

A Culture of Preservation

The project's founding director, Jocelyn Robinson, underscores the significance of this preservation work. The initiative is pivotal, not only in averting the loss of irreplaceable historical records but also in nurturing a preservation ethos among these institutions. This proactive attitude will provide a much-needed buffer against future cultural crises, preventing the erasure of important historical narratives.

Contributing to the National Archive

Furthermore, the project will make a significant contribution to the American Archive of Public Broadcasting. A collection of reformatted historical HBCU radio material will be made accessible to the public through this platform. In addition, an oral history collection will be housed at Jackson State University's Margaret Walker Center, further solidifying the project's commitment to preserving the rich tapestry of Black American history.