Wyoming's Snake River Bridge to Undergo Nighttime Barrier Removal, Aims for Minimal Traffic Disruption

The Wyoming Department of Transportation (WYDOT), in a significant move to ensure smoother travel and enhance safety, has announced a collaborative project with Ames Construction to remove concrete barriers from the Snake River Bridge. Scheduled for the night of Thursday, Feb. 29, from 7:30 p.m. to 5:30 a.m., this initiative forms part of the ongoing efforts to improve Wyoming State Highway 22 at its junction with Wyoming State Highway 390.

Advertisment

Minimizing Daytime Traffic Impact

The operation not only involves the removal of the barriers but also addresses the repair of notable potholes, especially on the bridge's west end, which were previously left unattended due to time constraints. By conducting these activities during off-peak hours, WYDOT aims to significantly reduce the impact on daytime traffic, ensuring a smoother flow for morning commuters. The decision to operate at night is also contingent on favorable weather conditions, highlighting the department's commitment to safety and efficiency.

Traffic Management and Safety Measures

Advertisment

During this period, traffic will be reduced to a single lane, with speed limits being strictly enforced through flagging operations. These measures are essential for facilitating the work efficiently while ensuring the safety of the construction crew and motorists. The concrete barriers, which were initially installed as a safety precaution during adjacent new bridge construction, will be carefully repositioned within the work zone after their removal. Motorists are advised to adhere to all road signs, traffic control measures, and closures during this time to avoid any inconvenience.

Staying Informed

For those interested in the Snake River Bridge project or other Wyoming construction projects, further details can be obtained by visiting the WYDOT website or signing up for 511 Notify alerts. These platforms offer real-time updates and insights into the project's progress, ensuring that the public remains well-informed about developments that may affect their daily commutes.

As the Snake River Bridge barrier removal and repair operation approaches, the collaborative efforts of WYDOT and Ames Construction underscore a shared commitment to improving Wyoming's transportation infrastructure. While the nighttime scheduling reflects a strategic approach to minimizing traffic disruption, the initiative overall highlights the ongoing dedication to enhancing road safety and convenience for all Wyoming residents and visitors.