Wyoming's Future of Learning Initiative: A Shift to Competency-Based Education

The Wyoming Department of Education is broadening its Future of Learning initiative, inviting applications from school districts for a vanguard project centered on competency-based learning for the 2024-25 academic year. The project, directed towards transforming K-12 education, intends to abandon conventional teaching methods in favor of a more tailored approach, permitting students to learn at their own pace.

Expansion of the Future of Learning Initiative

The initiative, which includes collaborations with Governor Mark Gordon, Superintendent Megan Degenfelder, and various educational institutions, presently encompasses nine school districts and will incorporate seven additional ones. Teton County School District 1 is among those participating in the first RIDE pilot program, voicing enthusiasm for the transition towards a future-oriented education.

Competency-Based Learning: A Shift from Traditional Methods

The goal of this expansion is to transition the education system from its current universal model to competency-based learning. This shift enables students to learn at their own pace, facilitating more individualized education pathways and making instruction and assessment elements more responsive to students. This innovative approach aligns with the Wyoming Profile of a Graduate work, supporting districts, communities, and graduate work.

Statewide Opportunities and Deadlines

The program continues to offer statewide professional development opportunities in competency-based learning. School districts eagerly eyeing to be part of this transformative shift are encouraged to submit their applications for the pilot program by February 16. The chosen districts will be announced in early March, marking the beginning of a new chapter in the realm of education.