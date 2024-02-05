Wyoming State Bar Suspends Attorneys for Non-Compliance with License Fees

In an unprecedented move, the Wyoming State Bar has suspended over a dozen attorneys who failed to adhere to the bylaws concerning annual license fee payments. This action underscores the importance of maintaining regulatory compliance within the legal profession, ensuring that all legal practitioners uphold the standards set by their governing bodies.

Enforcing Compliance with Bylaws

The suspensions were issued in accordance with Article I, Sec. 5(b) of the Bylaws of the Wyoming State Bar. This regulation mandates attorneys to pay an annual license fee to maintain their practice rights within the state. Non-compliance with this obligation has resulted in these recent suspensions, serving as a stark reminder of the necessity to adhere to the stipulated guidelines.

Reinstatement of Legal Practice Status

To regain their legal practice status in Wyoming, the affected attorneys are required to pay both the outstanding license fee and a late fee. Additionally, they must formally petition the Wyoming Supreme Court for the reinstatement of their licenses. The process of reinstatement is not automatic; it requires the attorneys to demonstrate their commitment to abide by the regulations set forth by the Bar.

Termination of Membership

If a suspended attorney does not seek reinstatement within one year from the suspension order, their membership in the Wyoming State Bar will be terminated. In such cases, if they wish to resume practice in the future, they will have to meet the standard admissions requirements as stipulated in the Wyoming Rules and Procedures Governing Admission to the Practice of Law. This process can be arduous and time-consuming, further emphasizing the importance of maintaining good standing with the State Bar.

The Wyoming State Bar has provided a contact number for those seeking additional information on this matter, reflecting their commitment to transparency and public accountability.