Wyoming Power Customers Grapple with New Year Rate Hikes

Rocky Mountain Power customers in Wyoming opened their 2024 with an unexpected twist in their power bills. Starting January 1, the customers were subjected to significant rate hikes, an aftermath of two increases proposed in the spring of 2023. The first blow came as a temporary hike of $50.3 million or 7.6 percent, a decision tentatively approved by the Wyoming Public Service Commission. This hike, implemented as part of an ‘energy cost adjustment mechanism’, was a response to unexpected costs born from extreme weather and escalating fuel costs. Since July, customers have been shouldering this increase.

The Second Proponent of the Hike

The second proposed hike presented a more permanent sting, a 21.6 percent increase, translating to $140.2 million, in its base rates. However, this proposal only received partial approval, resulting in a 8.3 percent increase of $54 million. A mathematical error on part of the utility company led to a reduction in the combined rate hikes from an intimidating 29.2 percent to a more manageable 5.5 percent. This miscalculation, however, will not spare the average customer from an extra cost of approximately $7.55 per month starting this month.

A Silver Lining in the Rate Hike Cloud

Despite this bleak outlook, there exists a relief in the form of a rebate. A sum of $9.4 million will be distributed until July, providing a cushion against the full brunt of the approved 8.3 percent increase. Such developments are not exclusive to Wyoming. Appalachian Power and Wheeling Power in West Virginia are in the limelight for a proposed settlement for fuel cost rate cases reflecting increasing coal expenses. This includes a proposed rate hike request of a whopping 641.7 million. The proposition is to forgo 50 million of the 553 million fuel cost under recovery balance, securitize the remaining balance, and address storm costs and additional fuel cost deferrals.

Public Reaction and Opposition

The proposal has ignited opposition from ratepayer advocates and PSC staff, and triggered a recommendation to reject the proposed agreement. On one end, utilities are seeking rate increases, and on the other, the Public Service Commission approved an 88.8 million fuel cost rate increase for Appalachian Power and Wheeling Power. With these developments, the ball is now in the court of the customers, who must navigate these turbulent waters of escalating power costs.