Wyoming Drivers Urged to Exercise Caution in Early-Start Construction Zones

CHEYENNE, Wyo. -- The onset of construction season has arrived earlier than usual in Wyoming, prompting the Wyoming Department of Transportation (WYDOT) to issue a call for heightened motorist caution. This year's mild winter has enabled projects to kick off ahead of schedule, including significant work on Interstate 90 west of Moorcroft and an initiative to flatten slopes on U.S. Highway 20/Wyoming Highway 789 starting March 4. Motorists are advised to prepare for a variety of safety measures and altered driving conditions.

Advertisment

Enhanced Safety Measures and Adjusted Speed Limits

WYDOT has implemented a series of enhanced safety precautions to protect both drivers and road workers during this busy construction period. Drivers will encounter an increased presence of signage, concrete barriers, traffic cones, and flaggers, all designed to navigate them safely through work zones. Additionally, speed limits may be reduced, and certain turns restricted to facilitate smoother traffic flow and ensure safety in these areas. Motorists are encouraged to stay alert and adhere to these modifications to prevent accidents and ensure the safety of construction crews.

Rapid Changes and the Importance of Vigilance

Advertisment

Construction zones are dynamic environments where conditions can change swiftly. From haul trucks entering and exiting the roadway to shifting traffic patterns and the presence of flaggers, drivers must remain vigilant at all times. WYDOT emphasizes the importance of following the guidance of signage and flaggers, maintaining a safe following distance, and being prepared for unexpected changes. These measures are crucial for preventing accidents and ensuring that construction projects can proceed safely and efficiently.

Historical Data and Safety Reminders

Wyoming's work zones have been the sites of fatalities and injuries in the past, underscoring the importance of cautious driving in these areas. WYDOT's Highway Safety page offers crash data and safety reminders, highlighting the risks associated with inattention and speeding in construction zones. By staying informed and practicing safe driving habits, motorists can contribute to a safer environment for everyone on the road, including the crews working to improve the state's highways.

As construction season gets into full swing across Wyoming, the measures taken by WYDOT and the cooperation of motorists are vital to ensuring a safe and productive period of roadway improvements. By adhering to posted signs, respecting work zone protocols, and maintaining a high level of awareness, drivers can protect themselves, their fellow motorists, and the dedicated workers who are enhancing the state's transportation infrastructure.