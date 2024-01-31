Wynn Resorts to Disclose Q4 2023 Financial Results and Hold Conference Call

Wynn Resorts, Limited, listed under the NASDAQ ticker WYNN, has outlined its plan to disclose the financial outcome for the fourth quarter of 2023, which came to a close on December 31, 2023. The company has planned to publicize these results after the market concludes for the day on February 7, 2024.

Scheduled Conference Call

Accompanying the announcement of the financial results, Wynn Resorts has organized a conference call, set to happen at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time, or 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time, on the same day. This call can be accessed live via the "Company Information" section of the company's website.

Additional Access Points

For those who prefer to join via phone, the company has provided both domestic and international dial-in numbers, requiring the access code 3983556. Those who are unable to join the live call need not worry, as a replay will be available until March 7, 2024. The replay can be accessed by dialing the specified replay numbers and using the same access code.

Archival of the Conference Call

Further demonstrating their commitment to transparency and accessibility, Wynn Resorts also plans to archive the conference call on their website, allowing for future reference.