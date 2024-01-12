en English
Wyndham Holds Firm Amid Hostile Takeover Attempts by Choice Hotels

By: Nitish Verma
Published: January 12, 2024 at 5:46 am EST
Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and Choice Hotels International remain under the spotlight as they navigate a complex corporate landscape. Amid ongoing strategic moves and potential transactions, neither company experienced a shift in stock prices in after-hours trading.

Wyndham Faces FTC’s ‘Second Request’

Leading the charge at Wyndham, Chairman Stephen Holmes had anticipated a ‘Second Request’ from the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) as part of the regulatory review process of a potential transaction. This expectation came to fruition with the FTC’s recent issuance of the request, a move that Wyndham had predicted and thus expressed no surprise.

Choice Hotels’ Hostile Takeover Attempts

Choice Hotels, on the other hand, has made several attempts to stage a hostile takeover of the New Jersey-based Wyndham. Despite these efforts, Wyndham has held its ground, advising its shareholders to reject Choice Hotels’ acquisition exchange offer.

Wyndham to Cooperate Despite Increased Scrutiny

Further complicating matters is the FTC’s increased scrutiny, an additional hurdle for the potential transaction. However, Wyndham confirmed its intention to fully cooperate with the Second Request, fulfilling its legal obligations. The regulatory review process underscores the complexities of such corporate transactions, and the inherent uncertainties they present.

Wyndham’s firm stance against the takeover, citing undervaluation, regulatory risks, and potential high debt levels for the combined company, sends a clear message to its shareholders and the market at large. The company’s commitment to its operations and loyalty program, Wyndham Rewards, remains unwavering despite the ongoing corporate maneuvering.

Nitish Verma

Hailing from a unique intersection of law and journalism, Nitish Verma stands out as an insightful international correspondent. Transitioning from a legal background to journalism, he employs a meticulous approach to storytelling, ensuring accuracy and depth in every report. Nitish's dedication to revealing the truth is palpable, as he crafts news pieces that not only inform but also engage the audience. With his distinct perspective, Nitish consistently delivers news narratives that echo with authenticity and relevance, making him a vital voice in today's media landscape.

