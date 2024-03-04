Wylie Dufresne's Stretch Pizza: Reinventing NYC Classics with a Culinary Twist

At the heart of New York City's vibrant culinary scene, Stretch Pizza emerges as a beacon of innovation under the stewardship of chef-owner Wylie Dufresne. Known for his revolutionary approach at the now-closed wd~50, Dufresne brings his unique perspective to the timeless art of pizza making. Drawing inspiration from various NYC icons - from the cinematic allure of Goodfellas to the savory delights of halal carts - Dufresne's creations at Stretch Pizza are a testament to his creativity and deep respect for the city's diverse culinary heritage.

Inspiration Meets Innovation

Stretch Pizza begins its magic with the creation of its foundational dough using a biga, akin to a sourdough starter, which introduces a complex flavor profile to their pizzas. This meticulous process, involving fermentation, proofing, and careful preparation, sets the stage for what Dufresne describes as an analytical approach to pizza making. Beyond the technicalities, it is the spirit of New York City itself that breathes life into Stretch's menu. Whether it's a pizza that nods to a mushroom grilled cheese from the Old Town Bar or another that captures the essence of NYC's halal carts, Dufresne's work is a celebration of the city's rich culinary tapestry.

A Dough Like No Other

The secret to Stretch's distinctive pizzas lies in its dough, carefully crafted with a blend of water, olive oil, flour, yeast, salt, sugar, and diastatic malt powder. This combination, perfected over time, undergoes a rigorous process of fermentation and proofing, spanning three to five days, to achieve the ideal texture and depth of flavor. Dufresne's dedication to understanding the science and art behind pizza dough elevates Stretch's offerings from mere meals to culinary experiences.

From Molecular Gastronomy to Pizza Craftsmanship

Wylie Dufresne's journey from the innovative world of molecular gastronomy at wd~50 to the traditional yet transformative space of pizza making at Stretch is a narrative of evolution and passion. Embracing his culinary history while continuously seeking new sources of inspiration, Dufresne's approach to pizza is both a tribute to and a reinvention of New York City's iconic dishes. Through Stretch Pizza, Dufresne invites diners to explore familiar flavors through a fresh, imaginative lens.

As one explores the offerings at Stretch Pizza, it becomes evident that Dufresne's venture is more than just about serving food; it's about telling a story. Each pizza, with its unique blend of ingredients and flavors, narrates a chapter of New York City's culinary saga, as interpreted by one of its most innovative chefs. This blend of nostalgia and innovation not only distinguishes Stretch Pizza in the competitive NYC food scene but also underscores the importance of creativity and respect for tradition in culinary arts.