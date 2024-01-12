en English
Travel & Tourism

Wyatt Russell’s Close Encounter with a Bear on Set of ‘Monarch: Legacy of Monsters’

By: Rizwan Shah
Published: January 12, 2024 at 7:20 am EST
It was a day like no other on the set of ‘Monarch: Legacy of Monsters’, as actor Wyatt Russell found himself face-to-face with a bear. The incident that unfolded on the first day of shooting was a true testament to the unpredictability of life on set. Wyatt, starring alongside his father, Kurt Russell, reached for his prop gun to scare off the looming threat, only to find it inoperative. However, quick-thinking from a crew member with an airhorn managed to frighten the bear away, preventing potential disaster.

First Professional Collaboration

The TV show, marking the first professional collaboration between Wyatt and Kurt Russell as adults, has already proven eventful. The father-and-son duo takes on the challenge of playing younger and older versions of the same character. This unique and novel dynamic, complemented by their real-life relationship, has added a layer of depth and authenticity to their performances. Wyatt opened up about finding rhythm in their shared scenes and praised the learning experience of working closely with his father.

From Hockey to Hollywood

Wyatt’s journey to the set of ‘Monarch: Legacy of Monsters’ is as intriguing as the series itself. His career took a turn from professional hockey to acting following an injury. Since then, he has made a name for himself in Hollywood, earning accolades for his roles in TV and films. His performance in the Apple TV+ series has been particularly well-received, showcasing his versatility as an actor.

Life on the Road

Off-screen, Wyatt and his wife, Meredith Hagner, have a unique way of dealing with their demanding schedules. They own a converted van, named Carnella, which has been featured in Vogue and comes equipped with all the amenities they need for family trips. Despite the challenges of their work, the couple has found a way to balance their professional commitments with their love for travel, making the most of every opportunity to hit the road.

Travel & Tourism United States
Rizwan Shah

Having accumulated more than twenty years of experience in the world of journalism, Rizwan Shah has turned his career into a relentless quest for impeccable news reporting. Excelling as a political analyst, anchor, and broadcast journalist, Rizwan has built a prestigious reputation grounded in his unwavering commitment to honest storytelling and fostering open discussion. With a core focus on politics and relevant global events, he values audience engagement and constantly works on honing his skills. His meticulous reporting and captivating storytelling, threaded with educational aspects, intrigue his audience. His unique expertise and unmatched dedication have earned him a well-respected place in the journalism sphere.

