WWII Liberator Hibby Margol Honored at 100: A Testament to Resilience and Memory

More than 70 individuals gathered at the Berman Commons auditorium on February 18 to commemorate the upcoming 100th birthday of World War II veteran and Dachau liberator, Hibby Margol. The Jewish War Veterans of Atlanta organized the celebration, highlighting Margol's significant contributions to Holocaust history and education.

Unveiling History: The Liberation of Dachau

As a 19-year-old Army infantryman, Hibby, alongside his twin brother Howard, was among the first Americans to uncover the atrocities at Dachau concentration camp on April 29, 1945. Their initial encounter with the camp revealed a horrifying scene of train boxcars filled with the bodies of Jewish prisoners, a preliminary glimpse into the broader horrors they would uncover within the camp's confines. This pivotal moment was documented through photographs, later contributed to the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum, serving as an indelible record of the Holocaust's brutality.

From Silence to Advocacy

For years after the war, Margol remained silent about his experiences, a common response among survivors and liberators alike. It wasn't until a transformative visit to Poland with the March of the Living that he recognized the profound importance of sharing his story. Now, as a centenarian, Margol is a dedicated speaker, using his voice and personal history to educate future generations about the Holocaust, ensuring that such atrocities are never forgotten. His efforts have earned him commendations and recognition, including American flags flown over the U.S. Capitol and official commendations from Georgia's Governor and U.S. Representatives.

Legacy of Resilience and Memory

Hibby Margol's commitment to recounting his harrowing experiences at Dachau transcends mere historical recounting; it acts as a beacon of hope and a testament to the resilience of the human spirit. His story, along with his brother Howard's, contributes significantly to the collective memory of the Holocaust, challenging denial and ensuring that future generations heed the lessons of the past. As Margol continues to share his story, he not only honors the memory of those who perished but also inspires a commitment to justice and humanity.

As we reflect on Hibby Margol's century of life and legacy, we are reminded of the crucial importance of bearing witness to history. Margol's dedication to sharing his experiences serves as a powerful reminder of the resilience of the human spirit and the enduring need to remember and learn from the darkest chapters of our collective past.