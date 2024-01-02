WWII Hero Harold Frank: A Life of Valor and Service

On the last day of 2023, the United States lost one of its treasured heroes. Harold Lee Frank, a decorated World War II veteran and a stalwart of the Mocksville community, passed away at the age of 99 at the W.G. Hefner VA Medical Center in Salisbury.

Life of Valor and Commitment

Born to Ed and Annie Wood Frank on September 30, 1924, in Tyro, Harold Frank’s life was marked by service and dedication. During World War II, he was honored with the Purple Heart and recognized as a Prisoner of War (POW). His commitment to his nation was paralleled only by his devotion to his wife, Reba McDaniel Frank, with whom he built a life in Mocksville.

Community Leader and Industry Veteran

Harold Frank was not just a military hero; he was also a community leader and an industry veteran. He served as a deputy sheriff and county commissioner and was instrumental in the founding of the Cornatzer Dulin Fire Department. His professional life spanned the furniture and tobacco industries, with tenures at Dixie Furniture and the R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Co.

Legacy Beyond Battlefield

Frank’s legacy transcended his military and professional achievements. He was a lifetime member of the NC Gamefowl Breeders Association and made a name for himself raising gamefowl. His voice resonated at military events as an inspirational speaker, and his words found permanence in his book ‘The Last of the 357th Infantry’. He was awarded the French Medal of Honor and knighted by the French Ambassador, and he returned to Normandy for the 75th D-Day Anniversary. His daily presence could be felt at Miller’s Restaurant, Davie Senior Services, and the local history museum.

A Family Man

Harold Frank is survived by his three sons, six grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren, one great-great-grandchild, two brothers, two nephews, two nieces, and extended family. His wife, Reba, and sister, Jean, predeceased him.

A graveside service with full military honors will be held on January 5 at the Cornatzer Methodist Church Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family has asked for donations to be made in his memory to Disabled American Veterans or Rolling Thunder.