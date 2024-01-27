WWE's New Day Hints at 'Forbidden Door' Opening with The Young Bucks' Royal Rumble Appearance

In a recent media huddle, Kofi Kingston, a prominent member of WWE's New Day, stirred the professional wrestling world by hinting at a potential surprise appearance of The Young Bucks, Matt and Nick Jackson, from the rival AEW, in the Royal Rumble match. The reference to the 'forbidden door', a term denoting the unusual phenomenon of talent from rival wrestling promotions crossing over, added fuel to the speculative fire.

The Forbidden Door Concept

The concept of the 'forbidden door' gained traction when Mickie James, hailing from TNA (Total Nonstop Action Wrestling), was granted participation in a WWE event. This sparked discussions about the potentiality of inter-promotional matchups in professional wrestling, an idea that was historically considered implausible.

The New Day's Connection

Kingston's fellow New Day member, Woods, pointed to his own past in TNA, adding a layer of credibility to the speculation. He alluded to his friendly relationship with The Young Bucks, reminiscing about their mutual fondness for Street Fighter, a popular video game. This anecdote served as a reminder of the personal bonds that often transcend professional rivalry in the wrestling world.

Big E's Wishlist

Big E, another New Day member, echoed Kingston's sentiment but expressed a personal wish to see veteran wrestler Too Cold Scorpio making a comeback in the Royal Rumble. While this may seem like a far-fetched dream, the recent openness towards cross-promotion bouts makes it a tantalizing possibility.

In conclusion, the New Day's repeated expression of interest in a match against The Young Bucks has not only ignited the fans' imaginations but also highlighted the potential for a new era of inter-promotional matchups in professional wrestling. Only time will tell whether these speculations will materialize, but the wrestling world is undoubtedly abuzz with anticipation.