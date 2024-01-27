WWE SmackDown Dark Matches Feature Steveson and McIntyre; Superstars Engage in Community Outreach

At the recent WWE SmackDown event, the arena buzzed with the energy of non-televised matches, featuring renowned WWE superstars Gable Steveson and Drew McIntyre. Both athletes displayed their prowess in dark matches, a spectacle exclusively for the live audience present at the venue, away from the eyes of fans tuning in to the FOX Network broadcast.

Gable Steveson Triumphs Over Cameron Grimes

In a thrilling encounter, Gable Steveson emerged victorious against Cameron Grimes. The match, although untelevised, demonstrated Steveson's grappling skills and his capacity to dominate the ring. It served as an appetizer for the audience, setting the stage for the live broadcast that was to follow.

Drew McIntyre Vanquishes The Miz

Post the conclusion of the SmackDown show, the spectators were treated to another dark match. This time, it was Drew McIntyre who took center stage. McIntyre, a seasoned WWE superstar, secured a win over The Miz, delighting the crowd with his lethal Claymore Kick.

Superstars Step Out of the Ring for Community Outreach

However, the day was not just about thrilling in-ring action. In line with WWE's longstanding tradition of community engagement, several WWE Superstars took time off their busy schedules to visit the Boys & Girls Club in Tampa, Florida. The New Day, comprising Big E, Kofi Kingston, and Xavier Woods, alongside Natalya, Candice LeRae, and Titus O'Neil, brought smiles to the faces of the young attendees. Their visit signified WWE's commitment to supporting local initiatives and fostering a strong bond with communities.