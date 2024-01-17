WWE Joins Hands with ACP to Mentor Veterans and Active-Duty Spouses

World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) has forged a groundbreaking partnership with the non-profit organization, American Corporate Partners (ACP). The collaboration aims to bolster the professional development of veterans and active-duty spouses through structured mentorship, thereby facilitating their transition into civilian careers. The alliance will utilize WWE's expansive resources to provide unprecedented support to members of the military community.

WWE Superstar Takes Mentorship Role

Former U.S. Marine and current WWE Superstar, Montez Ford, is set to become the first professional athlete registered as a mentor in ACP's program. Ford, who served in the Marines from 2008 to 2012, will now extend his service to support the military community in navigating their professional lives post-service.

ACP's Mentorship Program: A Resource for Veterans

ACP's mentorship program, established in 2008, has so far assisted over 30,000 veterans and spouses. The program offers a personalized approach to mentorship pairing, factoring in the mentee's career goals, experience, and location. Furthermore, it provides essential resources for résumé building, interview preparation, career exploration, networking, small business development, and enhancing professional skills.

Commitment to The Military Community

This partnership underscores WWE's unwavering commitment to support military personnel and their families as they seek post-service employment opportunities. Sidney E. Goodfriend, the Chairman of ACP, expressed enthusiasm for the partnership, underscoring the mutual benefits for veterans eyeing careers in entertainment.