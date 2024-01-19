WVON: Sixty Years of Serving as the Voice of Chicago's Black Community

Marking sixty years of dedicated service to Chicago's Black community, WVON, also known as 'The Voice of the Nation,' remains the city's only Black-owned and operated all-talk radio station. Founded in 1963 by Leonard and Phil Chess of Chess Records, WVON has transformed from a music station into an all-encompassing platform for issues affecting Black Americans.

Advertisment

WVON's Role in Civil Rights Movement

Known for its profound engagement with civil rights during the movement's peak, WVON has welcomed iconic guests such as Martin Luther King Jr., Jesse Jackson, and Barack Obama. Introduced to the station in 1965, Rev. Jesse Jackson later hosted his own talk show on WVON, enhancing its reputation as a beacon for discourse and public opinion formation among Black individuals.

Community Engagement and Support

Advertisment

Listeners are encouraged to actively participate, sharing their diverse opinions and contributing to the rich tapestry of conversation. Host Atiba Buchanan underscores the station's commitment to providing a voice for all. Listeners like Shapearl Wells have found community and support through WVON, particularly during personal crises such as the tragic loss of her son.

Beyond Talk Shows: A Hub for Resources and Entertainment

WVON provides more than just talk shows. It offers traffic updates, comprehensive news coverage, and resources like mentoring and apprenticeship programs. The station regularly hosts guest speakers and organizes in-person events to deliver crucial information to its listeners. In 2020, WVON broadened its influence by launching a TV streaming network, VON TV, featuring a wide range of educational and entertaining content.

As the forthcoming annual Truman Dinner hosted by the Kane County Democrats will feature Santita Jackson of 'The Santita Jackson Show' on WVON, the station continues to reach new audiences. Other notable speakers will include Governor JB Pritzker, U.S Senators, and the Kane County Congressional Delegation.

Today, WVON remains a steadfast and resonant voice for Black Americans, providing a safe and empowering space for them to discuss, learn, and effect change on issues pertinent to their lives.