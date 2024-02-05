WVDNR Announces Trout Stocking Schedules and Regulations

The West Virginia Division of Natural Resources (WVDNR) has recently made a significant announcement pertaining to trout stocking schedules in various waters across the state. The locations include Anthony Creek, Cranberry River, Glade Creek, Greenbrier River, North Fork South Branch, and many more. The announcement is a crucial piece of information for anglers who have a keen interest in trout fishing and need to stay abreast of stocking schedules and regulatory requirements.

Stocking Schedules and Measures

While the exact times for daily trout stockings are not announced in advance, the WVDNR ensures that the public is kept informed through a regularly updated list of stocked waters on their official website. They also provide a dedicated stocking hotline for anglers to call and get the latest updates. The WVDNR has also put measures in place to mitigate the potential impact of bad weather on stocking schedules. These measures ensure that the number of trout released into the waters remains consistent, regardless of weather conditions. This is accomplished by either scheduling additional stocking runs or augmenting the number of fish in subsequent stocking events.

Regulatory Requirements for Anglers

The WVDNR has also reiterated regulatory requirements for anglers aged 15 and above. They are required to possess a valid West Virginia fishing license, a trout stamp, and a form of identification while fishing for trout. These essentials can be purchased from retail outlets throughout the state or online.

Information on Trout Stocking Locations

Detailed information regarding the designated trout stocking locations can be found in the 2024 Fishing Regulations Summary. The summary is readily available for download on the WVDNR's website. This serves as an invaluable resource for anglers, providing them with comprehensive information about trout stocking locations and the corresponding regulations.