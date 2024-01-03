WSU’s Tree Fruit Extension Program: A Platform for Growth in the Tree Fruit Industry

In a bid to bolster the tree fruit industry, Washington State University (WSU) has announced its Tree Fruit Extension program. The three-day event, scheduled from January 16 to 18 at the Wenatchee Convention Center, promises to delve into an array of topics crucial for the industry. The program has been structured into specialized day events, with the inclusion of both in-person and virtual participation options. The latter, however, requires a nominal $20 fee along with prior registration.

Day Events and Topics

The program is set to cover a gamut of critical subjects such as pest and disease management, pathogen prevention, fire blight management, horticulture and markets, and technological advancements. The first morning session starts with a focus on pest and disease management, particularly addressing the management of mites, psylla, and integrated pest management for pears, along with honeydew washing.

Further, the afternoon session shifts to pathogen prevention and fire blight management, decay prevention, along with discussions on marketing strategies and cultivation practices for high-density pears. Another significant highlight of the program is its coverage of insect and disease management, with a particular emphasis on cherry-specific issues like fungal dieback and powdery mildew. This is complemented by strategies for bird management using a variety of deterrent tools.

Co-sponsors and Credits

The event has garnered support from several agricultural and horticultural organizations, including Northwest Cherries and Pear Bureau Northwest. In a bid to encourage participation, attendees will have the opportunity to earn pesticide update credits each day.

Technological Advancements and Market Updates

The WSU program also encompasses a segment dedicated to technological advancements in the industry, such as mechanical harvest research, smart sprayers, and precision agriculture tools like soil mapping. Alongside, horticultural and market updates will also be provided, including cherry variety research and stone fruit marketing strategies.

With this event, WSU aims to address the unique challenges faced by the tree fruit growers and provide a platform for discussion, learning, and growth. It also underscores the potential for growth in the specialty crop sector, including high-value tree fruit crops in the Pacific Northwest.