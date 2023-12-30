WSJ’s Year-End Roundup: News Quizzes, Inspiring Octogenarians, and Economic Trends

As 2023 draws to a close, The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) served a rich platter of diverse stories capturing the zeitgeist of our times. From a riveting News Quiz designed to jog memories of recent happenings, to inspiring tales of octogenarians and nonagenarians finding fulfillment in their careers, the WSJ provided a refreshing perspective on a year fraught with challenges and triumphs.

Living Fully, Regardless of Age

One captivating narrative introduced readers to Gladys McGarey, a centenarian leading a full and active lifestyle beyond the age of 103. Her story served as a testament to the indomitable human spirit, defying the typical narratives associated with aging and retirement.

A Lesson in Mindfulness for the New Year

The WSJ also published an insightful essay cautioning against the dangers of overachieving and overthinking. This piece, targeted at individuals gearing up for the New Year, emphasized the importance of balance and moderation in the pursuit of happiness.

Revving Up Nostalgia with Classic Cars

The ‘My Ride’ series, a highlight of the WSJ’s automotive section, celebrated its 10 favorite cars of the year. The stories of classic car enthusiasts like Tim Higgins, who restored a 1970 Triumph GT6+ using 3-D printing technology, and Norm Dotti, who cherishes his collection of classic and new Corvettes, were featured prominently.

A Snapshot of the Economic Landscape

On a more serious note, the WSJ covered the record close of the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the consistent rise in U.S. home prices, despite the increase in mortgage rates. The publication also reported on the slew of new laws set to be enacted by U.S. states in the coming year, covering a broad spectrum of issues, from firearms and taxes to pornography and fuzzy dice regulations.