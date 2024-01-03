en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

WS Communities Sells Apartment Complexes in West LA and Santa Monica for $76M

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 3, 2024 at 5:23 am EST
WS Communities Sells Apartment Complexes in West LA and Santa Monica for $76M

WS Communities, under the leadership of Neil Shekhter, has divested three apartment complexes in West Los Angeles and Santa Monica, in a transaction totaling $76 million, representing over 10% of its portfolio. The properties, housing 177 units, were sold to FPA Multifamily, an investment firm managed by Greg Fowler, for approximately $429,000 per unit. The transaction was subject to new transfer taxes introduced by the cities of Santa Monica and Los Angeles, resulting in close to $4.3 million in taxes.

Property Locations and Purchasers

The sold properties, developed between 2009 and 2010, are located at 1759 Beloit Avenue in Sawtelle, and 1539 4th Street and 1548 6th Street in Santa Monica. FPA Multifamily secured the purchase with the assistance of $43.4 million in loans from JLL Real Estate Capital. Post-acquisition, at least one of the properties was subsequently resold to Freddie Mac.

Financial Challenges for WS Communities

Concurrently, WS Communities is navigating financial hurdles, including loan defaults on several of its properties. The company is in default on a loan from Hankey Capital associated with a Santa Monica land parcel, and NMS Properties, a predecessor to WS Communities, is entangled in a legal dispute with Ladder Capital concerning an alleged default on a $15 million loan.

Future of WS Communities

Despite the recent sales, WS Communities still retains ownership of approximately 1,300 apartments across Los Angeles. The firm’s portfolio sale has attracted attention due to its size and the involved transfer taxes, which saw $3 million allocated to Santa Monica and the remaining $1.3 million to Los Angeles.

0
Business United States
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Luxembourg Parliament Passes Law for Global Minimum Tax Rate: An In-depth Analysis

By BNN Correspondents

Moniepoint MFB Under Fire: Customer Loses 9.6 Million Naira in Security Breach

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Finance Magnates London Summit 2023: Navigating the Changing Landscape of Brokerage Marketing

By Muthana Al-Najjar

Bharat Forge Outpaces BSE Sensex with a 39.3% Stock Price Surge

By Rafia Tasleem

AMLYZE and TransactionLink Team Up To Transform AML/KYC Automation ...
@Business · 3 mins
AMLYZE and TransactionLink Team Up To Transform AML/KYC Automation ...
heart comment 0
The Future of Commercial Office Space: A Look at Philadelphia’s Urban Landscape

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

The Future of Commercial Office Space: A Look at Philadelphia's Urban Landscape
Prime Minister Stresses on Role of GLICs for Economic Growth

By Waqas Arain

Prime Minister Stresses on Role of GLICs for Economic Growth
Offshore Support Vessel Industry Foresees ‘Super Cycle’ of Profitability

By Salman Khan

Offshore Support Vessel Industry Foresees 'Super Cycle' of Profitability
The ‘Great Taking’: Expert Warns of Massive Asset Seizure in Financial Collapse

By Momen Zellmi

The 'Great Taking': Expert Warns of Massive Asset Seizure in Financial Collapse
Latest Headlines
World News
Pasquale 'Pat' Deon Concludes 24-Year Leadership at SEPTA Amidst Financial Challenges
9 seconds
Pasquale 'Pat' Deon Concludes 24-Year Leadership at SEPTA Amidst Financial Challenges
Matua's Light Sauvignon Blanc: A Refreshing Alternative for Health-Conscious Wine Lovers
10 seconds
Matua's Light Sauvignon Blanc: A Refreshing Alternative for Health-Conscious Wine Lovers
China's Potential Wait-and-See Approach to Neighboring Country's Election Results
47 seconds
China's Potential Wait-and-See Approach to Neighboring Country's Election Results
St. Joseph's University Men's Basketball Team: A Hopeful Contender for NCAA Tournament
1 min
St. Joseph's University Men's Basketball Team: A Hopeful Contender for NCAA Tournament
Hillsdale County's Prep Football Teams Shine in 2023 Season
1 min
Hillsdale County's Prep Football Teams Shine in 2023 Season
Former Prosecutor Joyce Vance Affirms Trump's Potential Legal Liability
2 mins
Former Prosecutor Joyce Vance Affirms Trump's Potential Legal Liability
San Jose Sharks' Captain Logan Couture Eyes Return to Boost Team Performance
2 mins
San Jose Sharks' Captain Logan Couture Eyes Return to Boost Team Performance
Artest Foresees Wembanyama Surpassing Chamberlain's Record
2 mins
Artest Foresees Wembanyama Surpassing Chamberlain's Record
Black California Doctor Challenges Racism Narrative in Health Issues
3 mins
Black California Doctor Challenges Racism Narrative in Health Issues
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
1 hour
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
2 hours
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
2 hours
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
3 hours
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
6 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
8 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
8 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
8 hours
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
9 hours
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app