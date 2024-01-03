WS Communities Sells Apartment Complexes in West LA and Santa Monica for $76M

WS Communities, under the leadership of Neil Shekhter, has divested three apartment complexes in West Los Angeles and Santa Monica, in a transaction totaling $76 million, representing over 10% of its portfolio. The properties, housing 177 units, were sold to FPA Multifamily, an investment firm managed by Greg Fowler, for approximately $429,000 per unit. The transaction was subject to new transfer taxes introduced by the cities of Santa Monica and Los Angeles, resulting in close to $4.3 million in taxes.

Property Locations and Purchasers

The sold properties, developed between 2009 and 2010, are located at 1759 Beloit Avenue in Sawtelle, and 1539 4th Street and 1548 6th Street in Santa Monica. FPA Multifamily secured the purchase with the assistance of $43.4 million in loans from JLL Real Estate Capital. Post-acquisition, at least one of the properties was subsequently resold to Freddie Mac.

Financial Challenges for WS Communities

Concurrently, WS Communities is navigating financial hurdles, including loan defaults on several of its properties. The company is in default on a loan from Hankey Capital associated with a Santa Monica land parcel, and NMS Properties, a predecessor to WS Communities, is entangled in a legal dispute with Ladder Capital concerning an alleged default on a $15 million loan.

Future of WS Communities

Despite the recent sales, WS Communities still retains ownership of approximately 1,300 apartments across Los Angeles. The firm’s portfolio sale has attracted attention due to its size and the involved transfer taxes, which saw $3 million allocated to Santa Monica and the remaining $1.3 million to Los Angeles.