Wreaths Across America Mobilizes Post-Holiday Cleanup at Two New York Cemeteries

author
By: Mahnoor Jehangir
Published: January 12, 2024 at 6:43 pm EST
Wreaths Across America Mobilizes Post-Holiday Cleanup at Two New York Cemeteries

As the festive season recedes, a respectful post-holiday cleanup is set to take place at the Woodlawn National Cemetery in Elmira and Bath National Cemetery in New York. The initiative, organized by Wreaths Across America, seeks to honor the service and sacrifices of American veterans, and on Saturday, January 13, the organization invites volunteers to help collect thousands of holiday wreaths laid on veterans’ graves.

A Civic Call to Honor

The Woodlawn National Cemetery, which will commence its cleanup operation at 9 a.m., has close to 7,000 wreaths awaiting collection. An hour later, the Bath National Cemetery will begin its wreath collection, with over 4,500 wreaths ready to be gathered. These events, open to the public, require no advanced sign-ups, democratizing the act of paying respect to the fallen soldiers.

Preparation and Participation

Organizers from Wreaths Across America encourage volunteers to come prepared. Weather conditions won’t deter this act of respect, and therefore, volunteers are advised to dress appropriately. Tools, such as a rake or broom handle, are recommended for carrying multiple wreaths at once. Detailed parking and cleanup instructions will be given on the spot, ensuring a smooth and organized event.

Wreaths Across America: Uniting Communities

By organizing such events, Wreaths Across America is not just ensuring the upkeep of these sacred spaces, but is also fostering a sense of community and shared respect. The organization’s efforts resonate deeply, emphasizing the importance of remembering our fallen heroes, honoring their service, and teaching younger generations about the cost of our freedoms.

author

Mahnoor Jehangir

Mahnoor Jehangir, an accomplished international correspondent, boasts a rich academic background with a Master's in English and Applied Linguistics. Before gracing our newsroom, she refined her journalistic prowess at a premier Pakistani TV network and collaborated extensively with diverse media entities. Beyond journalism, she's lent her linguistic expertise to middle schoolers at the Beaconhouse School System, teaching English as a second language. With an unwavering dedication to spotlighting marginalized narratives and uncovering overlooked tales, Mahnoor bridges the global community with poignant stories. Her narrative approach melds simplicity with the elegance of the English language, consistently engaging and enlightening her readers.

