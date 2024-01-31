'Wrapped N Love': StepStone's Warm Embrace for Foster Children

StepStone Family & Youth Services has propelled its annual 'Wrapped N Love' blanket drive into action, aiming to support the children in foster care across Virginia, Indiana, Kentucky, and other states where the organization operates. This heartwarming initiative, now in its fourth year, kicked off on January 31 and will extend until February 14.

A Beacon of Comfort for Foster Children

This annual drive, conceived out of the realization that a significant number of children entering the foster care system might not possess personal belongings, strives to provide a sense of warmth, comfort, and security. The humble blanket, often a symbol of solace and protection, becomes more than just a covering in the harsh winter—it serves as a tangible reminder of care and affection for these children as they transition into new foster homes or move between placements.

StepStone's Unwavering Commitment

According to Tina Gray-Russel, the Foster Parent Recruitment Manager at StepStone, there are over 6,000 children in West Virginia's foster care system alone. With such a large number of children in need, the organization's commitment to this cause is unwavering. StepStone continues to accept donations year-round, transcending the two-week window of the 'Wrapped N Love' drive, to ensure the children's welfare is consistently catered to.

Community Participation: The Heart of the Drive

StepStone is encouraging community members to participate in this initiative by donating new and gently used blankets at multiple locations across the states. The drive, beyond its immediate goal of providing warmth during the winter, underscores the role of collective responsibility in addressing societal challenges. It is a call to action for the community to contribute towards creating safe, caring living environments for children in need.