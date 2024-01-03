WOTUS Rewrite Dominates 2024 Agricultural Issues: A Glimpse into the Tri-State Soybean Forum

In 2023, the National Agricultural Law Center underscored the rewrite of the Waters of the U.S. (WOTUS) rule as the premier agricultural issue, a significance that continues into 2024. The second-most pressing matter was California’s Proposition 12, closely followed by the one-year extension of the Farm Bill. The Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) Endangered Species Protection Program and the Federal Insecticide, Fungicide, and Rodenticide Act also ranked among the top concerns.

Arkansas’s Restrictions and Livestock Competition

Other key issues encapsulated Arkansas’s restrictions on foreign land ownership, escalating competition in the livestock sector, and water use conflicts originating from the Colorado River. The ‘right to repair’ movement witnessed a surge among farmers, advocating for access to proprietary tools and information for equipment upkeep.

Hemp Industry Expansion and Pesticide Exposure

The National Agricultural Law Center also pointed out the growth of the industrial hemp industry and ongoing civil litigation linked to pesticide exposure, with glyphosate standing out as a significant example. Looking ahead, the center predicts that corporate transparency rules, potential amendments to the H-2A visa scheme, and various Supreme Court cases will be influential topics to watch in 2024.

2024 Tri-State Soybean Forum

Addressing these issues, the 2024 Tri-State Soybean forum will delve into topics such as feral hog management, H2A guest farm worker updates, and electronic grading. The event, slated to be held in Delhi, Louisiana, will host speakers from LSU AgCenter, Mississippi State University, and the University of Arkansas Division of Agriculture. The agenda includes deliberations on heat stress and irrigation timing, electronic grading, solar panels, and feral hog control bait. The event aims to arm soybean farmers with information to navigate these difficult issues.