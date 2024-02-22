Worthington Enterprises Recalls Propane Tanks in New Hampshire and Eastern Massachusetts Over Fire Hazards

Imagine planning your next backyard barbecue, the menu set, guests invited, and suddenly, you're thrust into a scenario where the essential grill component, your propane tank, is a potential fire hazard. This is the reality for many as Worthington Enterprises announces a recall of approximately 146,160 EVAS 20 lb. propane exchange cylinders, shaking the confidence of consumers across New Hampshire and the Eastern Massachusetts area.

Advertisment

The Alert: A Recall Prompted by Safety Concerns

According to the source these cylinders pose a significant fire hazard due to the possibility of gas leaks, a situation no homeowner wishes to confront. The models in question, identified by the model number EVAS - M0859 and serial numbers starting with 'W', along with date codes '06-23' or '07-23', were initially sold with an AmeriGas label but may have been exchanged and relabeled by various distributors. This detail complicates the recall process, as tracking the affected units requires vigilance on the part of both retailers and consumers.

Consumer Response: Immediate Action Required

Advertisment

In light of this announcement, individuals in possession of the recalled cylinders are urged to cease usage immediately. The recommended course of action involves ensuring the top valve is fully closed and returning the cylinders to any AmeriGas Propane Exchange retail location, where they are eligible to receive a free replacement. This directive seeks to mitigate the risk posed by these cylinders, although it has been noted that, fortunately, there have been no reported incidents or injuries associated with this issue so far. The affected products were available for purchase or exchange between July 2023 and August 2023, with prices ranging from $20 to $80, making them a common choice for many households.

Looking Forward: Preventive Measures and Consumer Advice

The recall of nearly 150,000 propane tanks over fire hazards underscores the critical importance of product safety and the need for ongoing vigilance by both companies and consumers. For those affected, the immediate concern is the inconvenience of returning a potentially hazardous product and the assurance of a safe replacement. However, this situation also serves as a reminder of the broader implications of product recalls and the essential nature of regulatory oversight in safeguarding public safety. Consumers are advised to regularly check the CPSC website for new product safety recalls and to take proactive steps in verifying the safety of household products, especially those that pose a risk of fire or other significant hazards.