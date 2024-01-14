Worldwide Protests Erupt Over Israel’s Gaza Operations Amid Genocide Accusations

Global streets echoed with the voice of protestors, as demonstrations against Israel’s ongoing military operations in the Gaza Strip took place in 30 countries worldwide. The protests were largely motivated by the charges of genocide against Israel, brought forward by South Africa to the UN’s International Court of Justice. This collective action, marked by a heightened visibility and severity of the allegations, aimed to draw more participants.

Rising International Tension

The protests unfurled against a backdrop of increased international tensions, exemplified by a separate incident of the USA launching an airstrike on a Houthi radar base in Yemen. This sequence of events paints a picture of significant geopolitical unrest, with the international community reacting to aggressive military actions in different regions.

Global Day of Action for Palestine

The ‘global day of action for Palestine’ saw tens of thousands of demonstrators around the globe, demanding an end to the offensive and accusing Israel of genocide. Protests were held in various cities, including Kuala Lumpur, Jakarta, Johannesburg, London, Washington DC, among others. These protestors voiced their anger and frustration over the ongoing conflict, calling for political action to support Palestine.

Political Implications

Protestors in Washington, London, Paris, and Rome expressed disillusionment with their governments. Signs questioning President Joe Biden’s support for Israel were held high, with accusations of genocide prompting global action. This wave of disillusionment and uncertainty about voting in the upcoming elections reflects a potential shift in the political landscape.