World's Most Admired Companies 2024: A Survey by Korn Ferry and Fortune

A recent survey conducted by Korn Ferry and Fortune has shed light on the reputations of 660 companies across 52 industries in 29 countries. The exhaustive analysis was founded on the responses of over 3,720 executives and evaluated companies based on nine crucial attributes, including global business effectiveness, talent management, long-term investment value, innovation, utilization of corporate assets, and community and environmental responsibility.

World's Most Admired Companies of 2024

The World's Most Admired Companies (WMAC) are those that have achieved a rank in the upper half of their industry based on overall reputation. Those that scored lower fall into the bottom half. The top 50 companies across all industries have been featured in the All-Star List. In 2024, new companies have made their way into the top 50, propelled by their global effectiveness, innovation, and financial robustness. Industries including general merchandisers, megabanks, and pharmaceuticals saw the highest representation, each boasting four companies.

Key Attributes of Success

The top attributes that led to the All-Star status were financial stability, product and service quality, and management quality. Mark Royal, a Senior Client Partner at Korn Ferry, underlined the critical role of financial stability in today's economic climate. Concurrently, Laura Manson-Smith, Global Leader of Organization Strategy Consulting at Korn Ferry, emphasized the impact of product/service quality and management quality in driving corporate reputation.

Notable Entrants in the List

Fifth Third, renowned in the banking sector, made it to Fortune’s 2024 list of the World’s Most Admired Companies based on feedback from executives, directors, and analysts. The company has been lauded for its innovation, diversity, and ethical practices. FedEx Corporation secured the 17th position for the 24th consecutive year. Tri Pointe Homes Inc. made its debut on the list, a testament to its exceptional management teams and commitment to innovation and a people-first approach.

Further insights into the talent strategies and growth levers of the WMAC will be unveiled in the upcoming month. Korn Ferry, a global organizational consulting firm, and Fortune, a leader in award-winning journalism and business analysis, have jointly conducted this annual survey.