World's Largest Deep-Sea Coral Reef Uncovered Off the East Coast

In a monumental scientific revelation, the world's largest deep-sea coral reef, sprawling over 6.4 million acres, has been discovered off the East Coast of the United States. This colossal coral sanctuary, extending from Miami to Charleston, South Carolina, has shattered the prior perception of the Blake Plateau as a barren 'dead zone'. Instead, researchers have unveiled a vibrant ecosystem abounding with dense clusters of reef-building coral.

Unveiling the Hidden Marine Ecosystem

The life-infused reef nestles between 35 and 75 miles offshore, embracing a region famously known as the 'Million Mounds,' distinguished by a resilient type of stony coral that flourishes in deep, frigid waters. This expansive habitat plays a pivotal role in the survival of diverse marine species, offering them refuge, nourishment, and breeding grounds.

A Collaborative Discovery

The uncovering of this aquatic wonder was a product of an extensive collaborative endeavor comprising over 30 multi-beam sonar surveys and 23 submersible dives. This joint effort led to the identification of an astonishing 83,908 individual coral mound peak features. The collaboration roped in NOAA Ocean Exploration, the Ocean Exploration Trust, the University of New Hampshire, the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management, Temple University, and the U.S. Geological Survey.

Mapping the World's Largest Coral Province

The mapping exercise revealed a 'core area' teeming with high-density mounds, stretching up to 158 miles long and 26 miles wide. This discovery underscores the enormous scale of the coral province and the importance of deep-sea exploration and marine conservation efforts.