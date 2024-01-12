en English
World’s Largest Bounce House Dominates Sarasota Landscape

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 5:53 pm EST
World's Largest Bounce House Dominates Sarasota Landscape

The Big Bounce America Tour has rolled into Sarasota, Florida, marking a new chapter in outdoor family entertainment. The tour’s crowning glory is a monumental inflatable structure they claim is the ‘world’s largest bounce house.’ This colossal attraction now dominates the serene surroundings of Nathan Benderson Park, where it will remain open to families from January 12 through January 14.

The Scale of the World’s Largest Bounce House

The bounce house is an architectural marvel in the realm of inflatable structures, sprawling over 24,000 square feet. Its magnitude dwarfs the standard 10 x 10 bounce house, accommodating up to 415 people per hour. The enormity of this inflatable castle is not its only unique feature. It boasts a variety of attractions, including ball pits, obstacle courses, slides, and a DJ booth for music lovers.

The Octoblast and other Attractions

In addition to the classic features, the bounce house tour introduces a new addition, the ‘Octoblast.’ This section, brimming with inflatable ocean creatures and foam cannons, adds a dash of aquatic adventure to the experience. The tour also includes a 900+ foot-long obstacle course and space-themed wonderland, broadening the horizon of inflatable fun.

A Family-Friendly Event with Safety Measures

Despite the grand scale and variety of attractions, the tour maintains a high standard of safety. Multiple sessions are organized for various age groups, ensuring a safe and enjoyable experience for every family member. The Operational Manager of the tour, Noa Visnich, expressed the awe-inspiring size of the bounce house and the excitement it generates among children.

Those who wish to dive into this world of inflatable fun can visit The Big Bounce America’s website to purchase tickets and reserve time slots for the 2024 tour. This bounce house extravaganza promises a unique and unforgettable experience, where families can create lasting memories while bouncing to their heart’s content.

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

