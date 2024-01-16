World of Wheels Car Show: A Celebration of Automobile History

The O'Reilly Auto Parts World of Wheels car show in Chattanooga, Tennessee, holds a significant place in the hearts of car enthusiasts. For over 50 years, this event has been a beacon for lovers of automobiles, spanning from the 1920s to the modern era. The 2024 event continued this tradition, showcasing a selection of hot rods, customs, muscle cars, classic trucks, and more.

Advertisment

Highlights of the Show

This year's show featured several classes of vehicles, with notable highlights including a Polar White 1970 Pontiac GTO Judge, an A12 Dodge Super Bee, and a Hemi-powered Dodge Daytona. Also on display were a 1961 Rolls Royce Silver Cloud II, a 1969 Dodge Daytona, a 1986 Camaro Z28, a 1977 Dodge Charger, a 1963 Studebaker Gran Turismo, a 1970 Plymouth Road Runner, a 1965 Corvette coupe, and a 1972 Monte Carlo. Each vehicle spoke volumes about the evolution of the automobile industry, leaving spectators and car lovers captivated.

Pro Street Builds and Restomods

Advertisment

In addition to the classic and muscle cars, the show presented an assortment of Pro Street builds with oversized superchargers and large tires. A variety of restomods were also on display, providing inspiration for personal project cars and showcasing the blend of old school charm with modern technology.

A Community Event

The World of Wheels car show is more than just a showcase of cars; it's a community event. Local businesses contribute to the show through sponsorships and vending, extending their support to this longstanding tradition. The presence of celebrity guests added to the allure, attracting a larger audience.

The family-friendly atmosphere of the World of Wheels is a significant draw. Affordable tickets for children, activities like Hot Wheels racing, and special attractions designed to engage young car fans make it a perfect outing for families. During the winter months, the indoor car show provides a welcome diversion and encourages attendees to check out other local car shows in the region.