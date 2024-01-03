en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

World of Asphalt and AGG1 Expo Present Comprehensive Education Program

author
By: Quadri Adejumo
Published: January 3, 2024 at 5:14 am EST
World of Asphalt and AGG1 Expo Present Comprehensive Education Program

The World of Asphalt and AGG1 Aggregates Academy & Expo have unveiled their comprehensive education program for the upcoming event slated for March 25-27, 2024, in Nashville. The program, featuring a total of 120 education sessions, is meticulously designed to cater to professionals in the asphalt paving and aggregates sectors.

Aligning Education With Industry Needs

Brittany Schmidtke, the World of Asphalt show director, highlighted the alignment of the educational offerings with the industry’s needs. This synchronization is a result of insightful feedback from attendees, reflecting an understanding of the pulse of the industry. The educational sessions are projected to provide pivotal content, enabling professionals to enhance their businesses and further hone their skillsets.

Distinct Tracks for the Asphalt Industry

The People, Plants and Paving Conference, organized by the National Asphalt Pavement Association (NAPA), has been divided into five distinct education tracks. This structure aids in providing a thorough and diversified learning experience. Dr. Audrey Copeland, the president and CEO of NAPA, has invited industry members to review and select sessions that cater to their professional development needs.

AGG1 Academy and Popular Sessions

Similarly, the AGG1 Academy has also structured its program into four tracks, incorporating a total of 60 sessions. Among these, the Crushing 101 session stands out as a perennial favorite that consistently attracts significant attention. Jennifer Dugas, NSSGA vice president of membership and events, anticipates a full house for these sessions, further emphasizing their popularity and the value they deliver to industry professionals.

The World of Asphalt and AGG1 Aggregates Academy & Expo 2024 is set to be a monumental event, offering a platform for attendees to grow, learn, and network, thus fostering the evolution of the aggregate and asphalt industries.

0
Business Education United States
author

Quadri Adejumo

Quadri Adesola Adejumo stands as a distinguished journalist with a passion for weaving community-focused stories from varied perspectives. His journalistic endeavors have led him to partner with some of the world's most respected institutions, including Reuters, AFP News, the World Health Organization, the Norwegian Refugee Council, Save the Children, and the Thomson Foundation. Adejumo's commitment to storytelling showcases his dedication to bringing diverse subjects to the forefront, making him an invaluable voice in international journalism.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

UK Government to Invest in Battery Technology, Boosting Automotive and Energy Sectors

By BNN Correspondents

Tata Communications Amplifies Global Presence with Cloud Voice Service Expansion

By Nitish Verma

REC Limited Partners with RVNL for Unprecedented Financing of Infrastructure Projects

By Dil Bar Irshad

No Takers for Halil Okovic's Stake Offer in PTG Gorazde

By Israel Ojoko

EnterprisingYou to Ignite Entrepreneurial Spirit with 'Launchpad' Even ...
@Business · 2 mins
EnterprisingYou to Ignite Entrepreneurial Spirit with 'Launchpad' Even ...
heart comment 0
EU Sanctions Russia’s Largest Diamond Producer Alrosa Amid Escalating Tensions

By Shivani Chauhan

EU Sanctions Russia's Largest Diamond Producer Alrosa Amid Escalating Tensions
Alec Bradley & Starlight Distillery Unveil Exclusive Cigar-Bourbon Pairing

By Ayesha Mumtaz

Alec Bradley & Starlight Distillery Unveil Exclusive Cigar-Bourbon Pairing
ORIT Proposes Merger with AERI to Create £1.6 Billion Renewable Energy Portfolio

By BNN Correspondents

ORIT Proposes Merger with AERI to Create £1.6 Billion Renewable Energy Portfolio
Crackdown on Flour Hoarders: Tank District Administration Enforces Fair Market Practices

By Rizwan Shah

Crackdown on Flour Hoarders: Tank District Administration Enforces Fair Market Practices
Latest Headlines
World News
The Shifting American Political Landscape: A Battle of Ideals
24 seconds
The Shifting American Political Landscape: A Battle of Ideals
Manchester United's Amad Diallo Refutes Africa Cup of Nations Participation
41 seconds
Manchester United's Amad Diallo Refutes Africa Cup of Nations Participation
Actor Lo Hoi Pang Battles Health Challenges while Staying Active On and Off Screen
1 min
Actor Lo Hoi Pang Battles Health Challenges while Staying Active On and Off Screen
Brett Pitman: Age No Barrier to Goal-Scoring Prowess
1 min
Brett Pitman: Age No Barrier to Goal-Scoring Prowess
Harmonizing Studies: The Power of Music in Academic Pursuits
1 min
Harmonizing Studies: The Power of Music in Academic Pursuits
Lucinda Harman: A Councillor's Journey and Anticipation for 2024
2 mins
Lucinda Harman: A Councillor's Journey and Anticipation for 2024
13-Year-Old Girl Captures Rare Piebald Deer in Memorable Hunting Debut
2 mins
13-Year-Old Girl Captures Rare Piebald Deer in Memorable Hunting Debut
A Day of Celebrations, Knowledge, and Community Spirit: Events Roundup
2 mins
A Day of Celebrations, Knowledge, and Community Spirit: Events Roundup
Labour Party's Road to Victory: A Look into the Challenges and Missions
2 mins
Labour Party's Road to Victory: A Look into the Challenges and Missions
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
1 hour
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
2 hours
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
2 hours
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
3 hours
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
6 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
8 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
8 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
8 hours
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
9 hours
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app