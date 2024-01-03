World of Asphalt and AGG1 Expo Present Comprehensive Education Program

The World of Asphalt and AGG1 Aggregates Academy & Expo have unveiled their comprehensive education program for the upcoming event slated for March 25-27, 2024, in Nashville. The program, featuring a total of 120 education sessions, is meticulously designed to cater to professionals in the asphalt paving and aggregates sectors.

Aligning Education With Industry Needs

Brittany Schmidtke, the World of Asphalt show director, highlighted the alignment of the educational offerings with the industry’s needs. This synchronization is a result of insightful feedback from attendees, reflecting an understanding of the pulse of the industry. The educational sessions are projected to provide pivotal content, enabling professionals to enhance their businesses and further hone their skillsets.

Distinct Tracks for the Asphalt Industry

The People, Plants and Paving Conference, organized by the National Asphalt Pavement Association (NAPA), has been divided into five distinct education tracks. This structure aids in providing a thorough and diversified learning experience. Dr. Audrey Copeland, the president and CEO of NAPA, has invited industry members to review and select sessions that cater to their professional development needs.

AGG1 Academy and Popular Sessions

Similarly, the AGG1 Academy has also structured its program into four tracks, incorporating a total of 60 sessions. Among these, the Crushing 101 session stands out as a perennial favorite that consistently attracts significant attention. Jennifer Dugas, NSSGA vice president of membership and events, anticipates a full house for these sessions, further emphasizing their popularity and the value they deliver to industry professionals.

The World of Asphalt and AGG1 Aggregates Academy & Expo 2024 is set to be a monumental event, offering a platform for attendees to grow, learn, and network, thus fostering the evolution of the aggregate and asphalt industries.