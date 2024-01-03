en English
Workshops in Washington State Aim to Boost Wildfire Mitigation Efforts

By: Nimrah Khatoon
Published: January 2, 2024 at 8:46 pm EST
Workshops in Washington State Aim to Boost Wildfire Mitigation Efforts

The Southeast Region of the Washington State Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is gearing up to offer workshops for contractors in Eastern Washington. This initiative aims to drive fuel reduction projects and wildfire mitigation work, which are critical to protecting properties from the devastating effects of wildfires. The workshops, scheduled for February 7 in Richland and January 24 in East Wenatchee, form an integral part of the DNR’s 20 Year Forest Health Strategic Plan. This strategic plan focuses on enhancing forest health and resilience in Eastern Washington while minimizing the impact of wildfires on communities.

Workshops to Empower Contractors

The workshops will educate contractors on several key aspects, including how to get listed as DNR fuel reduction contractors and how to sign up for funding for forest landowners. A representative from the Department of Revenue (DOR) will be present to help contractors understand the tax implications of their work. The workshops will also delve into the nuances of permitted and prescribed burning, a vital skill in wildfire mitigation.

Enhancing Forest Health and Minimizing Wildfire Impact

With over $3 million in grants available annually to forest landowners in Eastern Washington, the workshops will also cover the operational details of the program, from set up to payment. Contractors will be guided on how to complete forest health and wildfire mitigation work effectively, a crucial step for maintaining forest health and resilience.

Preparing for the Upcoming Wildfire Season

Hilary Franz, Commissioner of Public Lands, has stressed the importance of these workshops, especially in the run-up to the imminent wildfire season. While primarily targeted at contractors, the workshops are open to the public, and there is an option to attend virtually. Pre-registration is encouraged to ensure a smooth process.

United States
Nimrah Khatoon

Nimrah Khatoon stands as a passionate journalist known for weaving insightful stories that resonate. With a rich background in media and notable stints at various local news outlets, Nimrah has cultivated a reputation as a reliable and adept correspondent. Her fervor for delivering captivating tales, combined with her dedication to accurate and timely reporting, positions her as an invaluable member of the newsroom. Guided by a vision to instigate constructive change via her reporting, Nimrah approaches each assignment with thoroughness and an astute attention to detail.

