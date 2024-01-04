en English
Social Issues

Working Three Jobs and Still Struggling: Jourdan Skirha’s Financial Plight Resonates with Millions

By: Muthana Al-Najjar
Published: January 3, 2024 at 7:41 pm EST
In an honest and heartfelt confession that struck a chord with millions, 29-year-old Jourdan Skirha from Scottsdale, Arizona, shared her financial struggles on TikTok, despite maintaining three jobs and earning a six-figure income. The video, which garnered over 2.9 million views and sparked a flood of 20,000 comments, revealed how Skirha’s expenses outpace her income, leading her into a quagmire of credit card debt and financial uncertainty.

The Reality of Living Paycheck to Paycheck

Skirha, who has been gainfully employed since the age of 15, disclosed that her income is barely enough to cover her expenses past the first week of each month. Despite her six-figure earnings, she finds herself contemplating a job change, hoping to leverage her personality for higher earnings in the service industry. However, the prevailing financial climate has left her doubtful about the prosperity of hospitality workers.

Personal Happiness vs Financial Stability

Regardless of the mounting debt, Skirha continues to indulge in personal expenses such as nail care, Botox, lip fillers, and vacations, arguing that these are sources of happiness for her. Despite facing criticism for her spending habits, she seeks understanding and empathy from others grappling with similar financial strains.

The Larger Picture

According to the United States Census Bureau, the average income for a single person in Skirha’s area is $49,200 per year, with the average rent amounting to $2,000 per month. Skirha’s financial predicament mirrors the struggles of many Americans, as indicated by the 117.6 million American adults who are unmarried, divorced, or widowed, accounting for 46% of the population. The number of young adults living with their parents has more than doubled between 1971 and 2021, primarily due to burgeoning student debt and escalating housing costs.

Juxtaposing Skirha’s situation with Abbey Alo, a personal trainer and registered dietician in Arizona, who drives for Uber for 2-4 hours a day to supplement her income, it’s clear that many are seeking additional income streams to cope with the rising cost of living. In a survey by Morning Consult, 77% of adults felt the same or worse off financially than they were a year ago, with a Bankrate survey indicating that 63% don’t anticipate an improvement in their financial situation in 2024.

Social Issues United States
A seasoned journalist with a keen sense for on-the-ground reporting, Muthana Al-Najjar is a testament to the resilience and courage that personifies the essence of journalism. Hailing from Gaza, Muthana has contributed significantly to the field, having worked with notable outlets such as the Saudi-funded broadcaster Al-Hadath and the local Al-Quds Radio. In 2020, amidst rising tensions in the region, Muthana's unwavering commitment to reporting the truth saw him summoned by the security forces in Gaza. His dedication to the craft, however, has never faltered, regardless of the circumstances or challenges. The recent Israel-Gaza conflict in 2023 further underscored the threats faced by journalists in the line of duty. Tragically, Muthana's home was among those targeted by the Israeli occupation army. The attack resulted in significant damage to his residence and, even more heartbreakingly, the loss of some of his family members. Despite these harrowing experiences, Muthana has continued to rise above adversity, joining the BNN newsroom to share his invaluable perspective and reporting skills. His history and experiences not only enrich our team but also serve as a stark reminder of the importance and cost of honest journalism in today's world. We are honored to have Muthana Al-Najjar as part of our BNN family.

