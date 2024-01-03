en English
Automotive

Workhorse’s W56 EV Gets Green Light from California Air Resources Board

By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: January 3, 2024 at 8:58 am EST
Workhorse’s W56 EV Gets Green Light from California Air Resources Board

Workhorse Group Inc., a leading player in the American technology sector, has achieved a significant milestone with the approval of their W56 electric vehicle (EV) by the California Air Resources Board (CARB) for the Hybrid and Zero Emission Truck and Bus Voucher Incentive Project (HVIP). This announcement marks a pivotal moment in promoting a transition to zero emissions within the state of California.

The HVIP Program and Its Impact

The HVIP program aims at reducing cost barriers for EV ownership in California. Under this scheme, participating purchasers and dealers are eligible for a base voucher of $85,000 per W56 purchased. This fiscal encouragement is a strategic move, fostering an environmentally conscious shift towards electric vehicles.

Workhorse’s W56 Model and Its Market

The W56, a Class 5/6 model chassis platform, commenced production in September 2023. Following the production, Workhorse received its first fleet purchase order for W56 step vans in California. The CEO of Workhorse, Rick Dauch, views the HVIP approval as a considerable leap towards enhancing market share in the EV step van segment.

Workhorse’s Strategic Growth

Workhorse has diligently expanded its regional dealer network in anticipation of other states following suit with CARB mandates. With the capacity to manufacture up to 5,000 W56 units annually, Workhorse is poised to drive growth and solidify its position in the market. The company specializes in electric vehicles for the last-mile delivery sector, including battery-electric trucks and drones, and offers telematics performance monitoring systems integrated with their vehicles.

Automotive United States
Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

