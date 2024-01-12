en English
Business

Workforce Reductions Continue at Major Companies Despite Economic Changes

By: Nimrah Khatoon
Published: January 12, 2024 at 8:33 am EST
In a surprising twist, several leading companies, including Amazon, Google, and BlackRock, have publicized plans to scale down their workforces despite having executed substantial layoffs in the past year. This second wave of job losses signifies a persistent endeavor to optimize operations, a process often termed ‘right sizing’. These decisions have been taken against a backdrop of declining inflation rates and diminishing chances of a recession, which was a prevalent fear among economists in the previous year. The concentration on workforce reductions underscores the challenging economic terrain and the ceaseless modifications businesses are effecting to preserve stability and efficiency.

Unfolding across Industries

Since the dawn of 2023, a staggering 5487 companies across various sectors such as telecommunication, energy, consumer products, IT services, technology, automobile, construction, retail, financial services, aviation, media entertainment, textiles, security, and retail have announced mass layoffs. Notable names include Telefonica, Enphase Energy, Johnsonville LLC, Xerox, Google, Paytm, PT Waskita Karya, Agilent Technologies, ShareChat, Hasbro, State Street, General Motors, Alitalia, Spotify, Guangzhou Automobile Group, Canadian Broadcasting Corporation, Capita, Nien Hsing Textile Co, Surefox North America, HanesBrands, and numerous others. This widespread downsizing incited by leading corporations reflects a deep-seated pattern in the tech industry, which has continued to lay off a considerable portion of its workforce over the past two years.

Amazon and Google Lead the Pack

Amazon and Google have recently announced new instances of layoffs, with Google eliminating hundreds of roles within its Augmented Reality and personal assistant divisions, while Amazon is parting with a significant chunk of its workforce at Twitch, Prime Video, and Amazon MGM Studios. The tech sector alone witnessed over 262,000 job losses last year, and already, within the first 11 days of 2024, 27 tech companies have laid off over 4,500 employees. These corporations are leveraging artificial intelligence and emerging technologies to replace vast sections of their workforce, including considerable chunks of white-collar workers. Other sectors, such as the postal service, auto industry, and logistics, are also grappling with significant layoffs due to the transition towards electric vehicles and automation.

Beyond Cost-Cutting: The True Motive

Discord, a popular social messaging platform, has announced its largest layoff, shedding 17 percent of its workforce. This move echoes the recent announcements by tech giants such as Google, Amazon, and Meta. Discord CEO Jason Citron attributes the decision to ‘sharpen our focus and improve the way we work together to bring more agility to our organisation.’ These layoffs are not merely cost-saving measures; they could also be a result of over-hiring. Similarly, Amazon is planning to cut back on its workforce in the Prime Video and MGM Studios division, impacting ‘several hundred’ employees involved in streaming and studio operations. Moreover, Meta has terminated 60 employees, primarily those in Technical Program Manager (TPM) roles across the organization. The rising trend of layoffs appears to be a strategic move to restructure and streamline operations, eerily reminiscent of last year’s scenario.

Business Economy United States
Nimrah Khatoon

Nimrah Khatoon stands as a passionate journalist known for weaving insightful stories that resonate. With a rich background in media and notable stints at various local news outlets, Nimrah has cultivated a reputation as a reliable and adept correspondent. Her fervor for delivering captivating tales, combined with her dedication to accurate and timely reporting, positions her as an invaluable member of the newsroom. Guided by a vision to instigate constructive change via her reporting, Nimrah approaches each assignment with thoroughness and an astute attention to detail.

