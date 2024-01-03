Workforce Competition Heats Up Between Agricultural Facilities in Mitchell, South Dakota

In the heartland of Mitchell, South Dakota, a brewing competition for a limited workforce is set between two major agricultural facilities – the Poet ethanol plant and the upcoming High Plains Processing facility. The Poet plant, a corn-processing facility established in 2006 with an $80 million investment, presently employs up to 45 people. However, the new player in town, a $500 million soybean processing facility, is under construction and set to create 75 to 85 full-time jobs.

Concerns Over Workforce Competition

The key concern raised during a discussion with U.S. Representative Dusty Johnson is the potential workforce competition between these two facilities. Poet Mitchell General Manager, Becky Pitz, expressed her worries about the competition, specifically highlighting the low unemployment rate in the area, which stood at a mere 1.4% as of November 2023.

Attracting New Workers to Mitchell

To counter the workforce shortage, the Mitchell Chamber of Commerce and the Mitchell Area Development Corporation (MADC) are pulling out all stops. They are offering a $1,000 bonus to lure new workers to relocate to Mitchell, a move that has Pitz’s endorsement. However, the question remains – will this be enough to meet the demand for workers in the burgeoning agricultural industry of Mitchell?

Traffic Concerns and Infrastructure

Another focal point of the discussion was the potential traffic issues resulting from the strategic locations of both plants. The Poet plant, in comparison to the soybean facility, enjoys a more favorable position in relation to Highway 37. The High Plains Processing facility, on the other hand, is closer to the bustling state highway and a rail line. The South Dakota Department of Transportation is considering a super-two highway design near the new plant to mitigate traffic issues. However, a final decision is yet to be made.

The High Plains soybean facility, expected to be completed in late 2025, will have the capacity to process 35 million bushels of soybeans annually, adding another dimension to the agricultural landscape of Mitchell. As the clock ticks towards its completion, the town braces for a change in its labor market dynamics and infrastructure needs.