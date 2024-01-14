Work4College Program Opens Applications for Summer 2024 at NTCC

The highly anticipated Work4College Program has officially opened its application process for Summer 2024 at Northeast Texas Community College (NTCC). This unique initiative is designed to provide students with the opportunity to attain higher education without the burden of student loans. Simultaneously, it allows them to acquire valuable knowledge and skills through real-world work experience within various departments on the NTCC campus.

A Win-Win Opportunity for Students

The Work4College Program is a win-win opportunity for students. It is an innovative approach to education that combines academic learning with hands-on job experience. Participants in the program earn $15 per hour for up to 15 hours per week for a period of 10 weeks. Half of this wage—$7.50 per hour—is received as spending money, while the other half is directly applied towards the students’ future tuition and fees at NTCC.

Gearing Up for the 2024-2025 Academic Year

This opportunity is exclusively available for students planning to attend NTCC for the 2024-2025 academic year. The Work4College Program is a testament to NTCC’s commitment to creating affordable education pathways. It provides a financial buffer for students, allowing them to focus more on their studies and less on the financial stresses often associated with pursuing higher education.

How to Apply

Interested candidates can apply online by visiting www.Work4College.com. The deadline to submit applications is April 12, 2024. This is an excellent opportunity for students to gain practical experience relevant to their educational pursuits while effectively managing their college expenses.