Word In Black Incorporates as Public Benefit Company: A Milestone in Addressing Racial Inequities

In a significant move towards addressing racial inequities, Word In Black, a collaboration of 10 leading Black publishers, marked its official incorporation as a public benefit company on January 1. After a three-year incubation within the Local Media Foundation (LMF), this transition aligns with the original 2020 business plan where LMF sold assets to Word In Black, PBC, and will continue to provide support as a shareholder.

Unprecedented Growth and Novel Strategies

Word In Black has managed to achieve rapid growth due to a combined audience reach of over 1 million and the implementation of innovative strategies. The platform was formed in response to systemic racism and the murder of George Floyd, with a mission to invest in news that tells the truth, serves the Black community, and actively seeks solutions to racial inequities. The new company, buoyed by both commercial and philanthropic efforts, has added specialized reporting on critical issues such as health and education to the newsrooms of the 10 publishers.

Building a Robust Team

Currently employing 10 full-time employees, the company also contracts freelancers, focusing on various beats such as health, education, finance, and climate justice. As part of its growth strategy, Word In Black is hiring a director of business development to expand its revenue-generating activities, including cultivating sponsorships, events, reader revenue, and branded content opportunities.

Unwavering Support and Future Plans

The initiative has garnered support from various corporations and foundations, including the Google News Initiative and Chan Zuckerberg Initiative. The Word In Black Racial Equity Fund, a part of LMF, supports the journalism efforts of the collaboration. The shareholders have now elected the first board of directors and are looking forward to expanding the brand and including more Black publishers in the future. With the commitment to combat racial inequities at its core, Word In Black stands as a testament to the potential of collaborative journalism in driving systemic change.