Baseball

Woody Williams: From MLB Pitcher to University of Houston’s Pitching Strategist

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 3, 2024 at 7:50 pm EST
Woody Williams: From MLB Pitcher to University of Houston’s Pitching Strategist

The University of Houston (UH) baseball program has welcomed former UH and Major League Baseball (MLB) pitcher, Woody Williams, into its coaching fold. At 57, Williams embraces this new role, eager to influence the lives of young men in a direction that matches his passion. His appointment comes in the wake of the NCAA’s recent legislation that expands baseball coaching staffs, permitting a head coach and three assistant coaches, all with the mandate to coach on the field.

Williams Joins the UH Baseball Program

Williams, however, will not be an on-field coach. Instead, he assumes the director of pitching strategy and development position, where he will work closely with the recently hired pitching coach, Sean Kenny. Kenny brings to the table 27 years worth of coaching experience, including a six-year tenure at Georgia.

Williams’ role will be crucial in evaluating the pitching staff’s performance across multiple dimensions, thereby aiming to improve the team’s 6.27 ERA from the previous season. The former MLB pitcher’s experience, spanning a successful 15-year career in the major leagues and subsequent coaching roles at San Jacinto College and the University of Texas, will undoubtedly prove invaluable to the UH team.

The UH Coaching Staff

The UH team’s coaching staff comprises head coach Whitting, associate head coach/hitting coach Ross Kivett, assistant coach/recruiting coordinator Matt Reida, and pitching coach Sean Kenny. With Williams stepping into his new role, the collective goal remains clear: to nurture young talent and bring a championship to the University of Houston.

Williams’ enthusiasm about this new opportunity is palpable. His vision aligns with the coaching staff’s ambition, and the synergy within the team is seen as a promising sign for the University of Houston’s forthcoming baseball season.

Baseball
Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

