Woodstock’s Bear Task Force Proposes Groundbreaking Conservation Legislation

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 11:31 am EST
Woodstock’s Bear Task Force Proposes Groundbreaking Conservation Legislation

In a proactive response to escalating bear-human conflicts, Woodstock’s newly-formed bear task force is urging the town to adopt a trailblazing conservation initiative. The proposed legislation mandates the use of bear-resistant trash cans and enforces fines for non-compliance, aiming to protect both the town’s citizens and its wildlife.

Increasing Bear Encounters Trigger Action

Over the past year, Woodstock, a charming and nature-rich town, has witnessed a concerning rise in bear encounters. In 2022 alone, there were 50 reported conflicts leading to the unfortunate euthanization of six bears. These alarming incidents precipitated the formation of the bear task force by the Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC). The team is now advocating for an effective, long-term solution that prioritizes mutual respect between the town’s human inhabitants and its bear population.

Targeting Businesses and Short-Term Rentals

The task force zeroes in on businesses and short-term rentals as critical sectors for implementing secure trash receptacles and educational initiatives. The proposed legislation would require these establishments to use bear-resistant trash cans and display educational materials on bear attractants. Revenue generated from fines for non-compliance would be funneled back into the task force, enabling further outreach and educational endeavors.

Community Outreach and Education

The task force’s efforts extend beyond legislation, reaching deep into the fabric of the community. From participating in the farm festival and distributing materials door-to-door, to collaborating with the Woodstock Environmental Commission, the task force is leaving no stone unturned in its quest to raise awareness. Upcoming initiatives include school visits and a children’s art contest, aiming to engage the younger generation in bear conservation. Support from BearWise, an organization specializing in bear management, has been instrumental in providing materials for these outreach efforts.

Woodstock Poised to Lead Conservation Legislation

Chair of the task force, Anula Courtis, underlined the importance of refraining from feeding bears, whether intentional or accidental. Such actions can have dire consequences for the animals, leading to increased human-bear conflicts and possible euthanization. If the proposed legislation is passed, Woodstock stands to become the first town in New York to enact such a law. Council member Bennet Ratcliff suggests seeking guidance from the Association of Towns to ensure a smooth implementation. Meanwhile, the task force continues its educational efforts, making resources readily available on their Facebook page and the town’s website.

United States Wildlife
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

