Business

Woodside Investment Firm Acquires Talavi Corporate Center in Arizona for $9.3 Million

By: Mahnoor Jehangir
Published: January 12, 2024 at 6:52 am EST
Texas-based investment firm, Woodside, has broadened its holdings with the acquisition of Talavi Corporate Center in Glendale, Arizona, for $9.3 million. The Class A office and medical office building, covering 153,332 square feet, was purchased from Regent Properties, marking Woodside’s debut in the Arizona market.

Previous Ownership and Sale

The property, last sold in 2014 by Regent Properties for $9.6 million, was initially bought from U.S. Bank after the former owner defaulted on a loan. The building, which was erected in 2002 and later revamped in 2014, is characterized by large floorplates, elevators, and substantial parking. At the point of the recent transaction, the property was 74 percent occupied by tenants, including Cardiac Solutions and Progressive Leasing.

Future Plans for Talavi Corporate Center

Woodside’s plans for the building include further upgrades to specific suites and enhancements that are expected to entice new tenants. The Talavi Corporate Center, situated on a sprawling 11-acre site, benefits from its strategic location in the heart of the Arrowhead District Core. This location provides immediate access to an array of amenities and is conveniently close to major corporate and medical employers, not to mention its accessibility from downtown Glendale and Phoenix.

Phoenix Office Space Market

The sale was brokered by Newmark, a commercial real estate advisory firm, with the instrumental involvement of team members Gabel, Marchildon, and Osbrink, who are known for their significant real estate transaction experience in Phoenix. The Phoenix office space market witnessed considerable activity in the preceding year, with a staggering 5.9 million square feet of space being traded. Despite the bustling market, the average price per square foot in Phoenix remained below the national average. However, one exceptional transaction involved a medical office building selling for a high price per square foot.

Mahnoor Jehangir

Mahnoor Jehangir, an accomplished international correspondent, boasts a rich academic background with a Master's in English and Applied Linguistics. Before gracing our newsroom, she refined her journalistic prowess at a premier Pakistani TV network and collaborated extensively with diverse media entities. Beyond journalism, she's lent her linguistic expertise to middle schoolers at the Beaconhouse School System, teaching English as a second language. With an unwavering dedication to spotlighting marginalized narratives and uncovering overlooked tales, Mahnoor bridges the global community with poignant stories. Her narrative approach melds simplicity with the elegance of the English language, consistently engaging and enlightening her readers.

