Woodridge Police Chief Brian Cunningham Retires, Leaving a Legacy of Lower Crime Rates and Increased Transparency

Brian Cunningham, the esteemed Police Chief of Woodridge, has declared his retirement. With a commendable tenure of 39 years in law enforcement, including seven years at the helm of the Woodridge Police Department, Cunningham’s departure marks the end of an era. His illustrious journey, which includes serving in Burr Ridge and Naperville, will officially culminate on January 24.

Legacy of Leadership

Under Cunningham’s watchful leadership, the Woodridge Police Department flourished. The village saw the lowest violent crime rates in its history in the past five years, a testament to the effectiveness of his initiatives. The introduction of body-worn cameras, a move towards transparency and accountability, is a notable achievement of his tenure. Additionally, he facilitated the creation of new training programs, fostering professional development within the department.

Milestone Contributions

Brian Cunningham’s contributions extend beyond policy implementation. His vision materialized in the form of the new police station at 7215 Janes Ave, a physical representation of his dedication to the Woodridge community. Furthermore, his guidance during the 2021 tornado demonstrated his commitment to collaborative community response, ensuring the safety and well-being of residents.

A Fond Farewell

As Cunningham prepares to hang up his uniform, accolades for his service have poured in. Woodridge Mayor Gina Cunningham commended his relentless efforts towards maintaining safety and enhancing community well-being. Deputy Chief of Police Thomas Stefanson will temporarily fill the void left by Cunningham’s departure, while the search for a permanent replacement continues. A retirement celebration, scheduled for January 18 at the Woodridge Village Hall, is set to honor Cunningham’s significant contributions and his indelible impact on the Woodridge community.