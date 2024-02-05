Woodloch Resort Welcomes New Leadership, Continues Legacy of Excellence

The Pocono Mountains' Woodloch Resort has unveiled a significant shift in its executive leadership. John Kiesendahl, the resort's second-generation owner, has passed the baton of leadership to his son, Bradley Kiesendahl, who will take up the mantle as President and CEO. The transition signals the enduring legacy of the Kiesendahl family in Woodloch's operations, with other family members maintaining key leadership roles across the resort's properties. These include Woodloch Pines, an all-inclusive family resort, Woodloch Springs, a golf course and residential community, and The Lodge at Woodloch, a luxury spa resort.

A New Chapter for Woodloch

Bradley Kiesendahl's ascension to the role of President and CEO marks a new chapter for Woodloch. His father, John Kiesendahl, who served as CEO for over 35 years, leaves behind a legacy of commitment to treating guests like family, and a strategic vision that prioritized long-term investment in staff and facilities over short-term financial goals.

Experienced Leaders Join the Team

Joining the leadership team at The Lodge at Woodloch is John Moser, an experienced hand in hospitality management and marketing, as General Manager. Another new addition is Tiffany Shepard, who brings her expertise in hospitality to her role as the new Director of Rooms and Guest Services. These appointments strengthen an already robust team, ready to usher in Woodloch's next era of success and growth.

Maintaining Tradition, Driving Innovation

As Woodloch embarks on the next stage of its journey under new leadership, it remains committed to its tradition of excellence. At the same time, it looks forward to driving innovation for exceptional guest experiences. The resort continues to be a family affair, a testament to the Kiesendahl family's significant role in its operations. With such a strong foundation and forward-looking leadership, the future looks bright for Woodloch.