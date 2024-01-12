Woodland School District Struggles with Budget Cuts Following Levy Failures

Woodland High School and the Woodland School District in Washington are grappling with severe challenges following two failures of educational programs and operations levies in February and April. This has led to a $3 million budget cut, forcing the district to make drastic changes.

Impact on School Operations

Due to the budget cuts, the district has been compelled to reduce staff by more than 34 positions, eliminate middle school athletics, and terminate an elementary dual language program. Additionally, the Early Start program for 4-year-olds has been halted. These changes have significantly affected the quality of education, with large class sizes posing a challenge to effective teaching and learning. Teachers like Shari Conditt are now having to adapt to overcrowded classrooms, an environment that hampers student engagement.

Additional Duties for Teachers

The budget constraints have also led to a reduction in custodial staff, obliging teachers to assume cleaning duties. The athletic director’s position has been downgraded to part-time status, with four individuals sharing the responsibilities without a new hire.

Anticipated Further Budget Cuts

As the district looks into the 2024-25 school year, further budget cuts are anticipated. The emergency federal funds received during the COVID-19 pandemic will no longer be available, adding to the district’s financial woes. A new levy has been proposed for the Feb. 13 special election, in an effort to prevent further degradation of the district’s educational environment.

Challenges in Securing Funding

Schools in Washington rely on both state and local funding, with local levies designed to provide enrichment beyond basic education. The lack of levy support has created an opportunity gap and made it difficult for Woodland to compete with neighbouring districts. The failure of the district’s levy was unexpected and may have been influenced by a low voter turnout, which was just under 50% in April, with the levy failing by a mere seven votes.