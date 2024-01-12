en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Education

Woodland School District Struggles with Budget Cuts Following Levy Failures

author
By: Muthana Al-Najjar
Published: January 12, 2024 at 12:09 pm EST
Woodland School District Struggles with Budget Cuts Following Levy Failures

Woodland High School and the Woodland School District in Washington are grappling with severe challenges following two failures of educational programs and operations levies in February and April. This has led to a $3 million budget cut, forcing the district to make drastic changes.

Impact on School Operations

Due to the budget cuts, the district has been compelled to reduce staff by more than 34 positions, eliminate middle school athletics, and terminate an elementary dual language program. Additionally, the Early Start program for 4-year-olds has been halted. These changes have significantly affected the quality of education, with large class sizes posing a challenge to effective teaching and learning. Teachers like Shari Conditt are now having to adapt to overcrowded classrooms, an environment that hampers student engagement.

Additional Duties for Teachers

The budget constraints have also led to a reduction in custodial staff, obliging teachers to assume cleaning duties. The athletic director’s position has been downgraded to part-time status, with four individuals sharing the responsibilities without a new hire.

Anticipated Further Budget Cuts

As the district looks into the 2024-25 school year, further budget cuts are anticipated. The emergency federal funds received during the COVID-19 pandemic will no longer be available, adding to the district’s financial woes. A new levy has been proposed for the Feb. 13 special election, in an effort to prevent further degradation of the district’s educational environment.

Challenges in Securing Funding

Schools in Washington rely on both state and local funding, with local levies designed to provide enrichment beyond basic education. The lack of levy support has created an opportunity gap and made it difficult for Woodland to compete with neighbouring districts. The failure of the district’s levy was unexpected and may have been influenced by a low voter turnout, which was just under 50% in April, with the levy failing by a mere seven votes.

0
Education United States
author

Muthana Al-Najjar

A seasoned journalist with a keen sense for on-the-ground reporting, Muthana Al-Najjar is a testament to the resilience and courage that personifies the essence of journalism. Hailing from Gaza, Muthana has contributed significantly to the field, having worked with notable outlets such as the Saudi-funded broadcaster Al-Hadath and the local Al-Quds Radio. In 2020, amidst rising tensions in the region, Muthana's unwavering commitment to reporting the truth saw him summoned by the security forces in Gaza. His dedication to the craft, however, has never faltered, regardless of the circumstances or challenges. The recent Israel-Gaza conflict in 2023 further underscored the threats faced by journalists in the line of duty. Tragically, Muthana's home was among those targeted by the Israeli occupation army. The attack resulted in significant damage to his residence and, even more heartbreakingly, the loss of some of his family members. Despite these harrowing experiences, Muthana has continued to rise above adversity, joining the BNN newsroom to share his invaluable perspective and reporting skills. His history and experiences not only enrich our team but also serve as a stark reminder of the importance and cost of honest journalism in today's world. We are honored to have Muthana Al-Najjar as part of our BNN family.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Education

See more
53 seconds ago
Unspecified Incident Triggers Lockdown at Glasgow's Lourdes Secondary School
An unprecedented incident has triggered an atmosphere of unease in the vicinity of Lourdes Secondary School in Cardonald, Southside Glasgow. The school’s periphery has been barricaded with police tape, and a considerably large police force, involving a number of detectives, has descended onto the scene. This sudden development has sent ripples of fear and apprehension
Unspecified Incident Triggers Lockdown at Glasgow's Lourdes Secondary School
Matt Hancock Criticizes Inequities in SEND Diagnosis System
23 mins ago
Matt Hancock Criticizes Inequities in SEND Diagnosis System
Bernard Cecil Cohen: A Pioneering Political Scientist and Humble Leader Passes Away
25 mins ago
Bernard Cecil Cohen: A Pioneering Political Scientist and Humble Leader Passes Away
MMDC Joins Forces with 7-Eleven and GCash to Boost Opportunities for Working Students
5 mins ago
MMDC Joins Forces with 7-Eleven and GCash to Boost Opportunities for Working Students
La Salle Green Hills: Advocating for Accessible Education through 'Liwanag Program'
6 mins ago
La Salle Green Hills: Advocating for Accessible Education through 'Liwanag Program'
Muntinlupa City Government Honors Top Students, Promotes Educational Excellence
6 mins ago
Muntinlupa City Government Honors Top Students, Promotes Educational Excellence
Latest Headlines
World News
Matteo Salvini Defends His Migration Policies in Palermo Court
2 mins
Matteo Salvini Defends His Migration Policies in Palermo Court
Aliyev's Interview Echoes Azerbaijan's Strength and Self-Reliance: An Analysis
2 mins
Aliyev's Interview Echoes Azerbaijan's Strength and Self-Reliance: An Analysis
Obesity Linked to Higher Risk of Incurable Blood Cancer, Study Reveals
3 mins
Obesity Linked to Higher Risk of Incurable Blood Cancer, Study Reveals
Saudi Defense Ministry Dismisses Rumors, International Concern Over Red Sea Security Grows
4 mins
Saudi Defense Ministry Dismisses Rumors, International Concern Over Red Sea Security Grows
Thrilling Matches and Backstage Drama Mark the 46th Episode of ROH
6 mins
Thrilling Matches and Backstage Drama Mark the 46th Episode of ROH
Mike Delisle Resigns as Chief of Mohawk Council of Kahnawake, Cites Health Reasons
7 mins
Mike Delisle Resigns as Chief of Mohawk Council of Kahnawake, Cites Health Reasons
Southend United Welcomes Defender Adam Crowther: Manager Kevin Maher Expresses Enthusiasm
7 mins
Southend United Welcomes Defender Adam Crowther: Manager Kevin Maher Expresses Enthusiasm
Albanian Opposition Leader Urges Constitutional Defence Amid Electoral Reform Conflict
8 mins
Albanian Opposition Leader Urges Constitutional Defence Amid Electoral Reform Conflict
Manawatū Turbos Rugby Team Focuses on Overcoming Defensive Challenges and Planning for Future Success
9 mins
Manawatū Turbos Rugby Team Focuses on Overcoming Defensive Challenges and Planning for Future Success
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
2 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
4 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
4 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
5 hours
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
5 hours
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
5 hours
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
Bangladesh Bank Contemplates Switch to Crawling Peg System
6 hours
Bangladesh Bank Contemplates Switch to Crawling Peg System
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
6 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
Maine Voters Misled into Changing Political Affiliations
6 hours
Maine Voters Misled into Changing Political Affiliations

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app