Woodland Park's Zoning Shift: Paving the Way for Affordable Housing on Bank of New York Site

In a move that intertwines civic responsibility with urban development, Woodland Park is on the cusp of a significant zoning amendment for a sprawling 30.4-acre site, presently home to the Bank of New York. This pivotal shift, aimed at fostering a more inclusive community, paves the way for the creation of approximately 370 residential units, with a commendable 15% earmarked for low- and moderate-income families. As the borough edges closer to a landmark decision, the implications for affordable housing and urban planning are profound.

A Transformation in the Making

The Planning Board of Woodland Park is gearing up for a comprehensive review of this amended zoning proposal, a precursor to a decisive council meeting slated for February 21. At the heart of this deliberation is the transformation of the Bank of New York's current abode off Rifle Camp Road into a vibrant housing development. The proposed zoning change not only reflects a commitment to inclusivity but also showcases a pragmatic approach to urban development. With 54 units designated for those in dire need of affordable housing, the project embodies the borough's dedication to nurturing a balanced and diverse community.

However, the path to realization is not without its hurdles. The intricacies of state stormwater regulation revisions loom as a potential constraint, casting a shadow of uncertainty over the exact number of units that will ultimately grace the landscape. Nestled between the verdant expanses of Rifle Camp Park and Garret Mountain Reservation, the site's transformation is poised to redefine the contours of community living in Woodland Park.

A Legal Backdrop and Community Shield

The origins of this ambitious project trace back to a 2015 lawsuit, a legal confrontation with the Fair Share Housing Center of Cherry Hill that sought to hold Woodland Park accountable to its affordable housing obligations. The resultant 2018 settlement was a watershed moment, laying the groundwork for the current proposal. Under the terms of this settlement, the borough committed to ensuring that 15% of all units constructed would be affordable, a pledge secured by a 30-year deed restriction.

This agreement not only facilitated a forward-looking resolution to the lawsuit but also afforded the borough a protective shield against future legal challenges until 2025. It's a testament to Woodland Park's proactive stance on meeting its affordable housing requirements, setting a precedent for municipal responsibility and community engagement.

A Surprising Turn of Events

The sale of the Bank of New York property, valued at over $21.6 million and a significant contributor to the borough's tax base with more than $700,000 annually, came as an unexpected development to local officials. Conversations with the bank previously centered on the potential installation of solar panels, with no hint of an impending sale. This revelation underscores the dynamic nature of urban development, where the confluence of economic, legal, and community interests can lead to unforeseen outcomes.

The proposed zoning change for the Bank of New York site is more than a procedural step; it's a bold stride towards reimagining Woodland Park's urban landscape. With the prospect of integrating 370 residential units into the fabric of the community, the initiative represents a significant leap towards addressing the critical need for affordable housing. As the borough stands on the brink of this transformative endeavor, the anticipation is palpable, with the promise of a more inclusive and diverse Woodland Park on the horizon.