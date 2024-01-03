Woodbury County Jail Construction Forges Ahead Despite Setbacks

The wheels of progress continue to turn in Sioux City, Iowa, as the construction of the new Woodbury County jail moves forward. Despite facing its fair share of challenges, the project has been making significant strides, according to Law Enforcement Center (LEC) Authority Commissioner Dan Moore.

Setbacks Steadfastly Addressed

While the project has encountered certain setbacks, including a $1.2M shortfall, the LEC Authority has been addressing these issues one by one. The Authority has been discussing financial solutions to recover from the shortfall and remains committed to completing the project on time.

A Close Eye on Progress

Moore, who is keeping a close watch on the project’s development, couldn’t provide a precise percentage of completion. However, he affirmed the continuous forward momentum of the project. He believes that the city council members are satisfied with what they have observed so far.

Payments and Projections

Moore noted that a recent meeting was primarily held to ensure that payments to attorneys and the construction company were made promptly. Despite the challenges, the project’s anticipated completion date remains around April 9, 2024. However, Moore expressed his optimism that the facility could open its doors sooner than the anticipated date.