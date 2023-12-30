en English
Woman Removes Alexa After Device’s Unprompted Interactions with Husband

By: Saboor Bayat
Published: December 30, 2023 at 12:12 pm EST | Updated: Dec 30, 2023 at 3:58 pm EST
Woman Removes Alexa After Device’s Unprompted Interactions with Husband

In an uncanny incident that has left the Internet buzzing, a woman named Jess, reported a disconcerting experience with her Amazon Alexa device. The unexpected behavior of the smart device, narrated via a TikTok video, involves spontaneous and unwarranted interactions with her husband, particularly during late-night gaming sessions.

Alexa’s Unprompted Chatter

Jess explained that while she was away, her Amazon Alexa device began striking up conversations with her husband, without any prompts. The device’s unexpected activity continued with attempts to engage her husband and at times, it even started talking on its own. Jess and her husband found this behavior to be “super, super weird”, leading them to the decision of removing the device from their home.

Voices From the Internet

The video attracted a myriad of responses from other users who shared their own peculiar experiences with Alexa. One user recounted an eerie tale where Alexa was whispering to their dogs in the middle of the night. Another user offered a possible solution, suggesting that teaching the device to recognize the user’s voice could prevent such unprompted interactions.

A Testament to Privacy Concerns

These incidents serve as a stark reminder of the ongoing concerns about the privacy and functionality of smart devices like Alexa. The incident, reported by the New York Post, quickly gained traction on TikTok, with users sharing their own unsettling encounters with Alexa. The user comments reflect a mix of concern and skepticism about these unexpected behaviors, perpetuating the dialogue about privacy issues in an increasingly interconnected world.

Saboor Bayat

Saboor Bayat, a distinguished scholar and renowned author in the field of International Relations, offers insightful and in-depth coverage of the unstable Afghan region's intricacies. Since 2010, his expertise and knowledge have been disseminated through various Afghan publications. As a former Program Manager and Author for Subhe-Kabul Daily, Bayat's contribution to journalism is indisputable. His unwavering commitment to journalism is further illustrated in his ongoing work with the Writers Council for Madanyat, an organization that focuses on promoting civil values, advocating for human rights, and opposing violence and extremism.

