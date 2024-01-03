en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Automotive

WOLFBOX Unveils Level 2 EV Charger: Advanced Features Meet User Convenience

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 2:50 am EST
WOLFBOX Unveils Level 2 EV Charger: Advanced Features Meet User Convenience

In a significant move for the electric vehicle industry, automotive electronics brand WOLFBOX has launched its latest innovation, the Level 2 Electric Vehicle (EV) Charger. This new charger is designed to meet the evolving needs of EV owners and navigate the complexities of the US’s diverse charging infrastructure. Recognizing the importance of adaptability, the charger is compatible with various connector types, including Tesla vehicles, with the aid of an adapter.

Charger Variants and their Capabilities

The WOLFBOX Level 2 EV Charger comes in two variants – 40A and 50A. These variants cater to different charging needs, with the 50A version providing faster charging for EVs equipped with larger batteries. This strategic differentiation signifies WOLFBOX’s commitment to offering customized solutions for a range of EV owners.

Advanced Features for Enhanced User Experience

Going beyond basic functionality, the charger is loaded with advanced features. Users can leverage the scheduled charging option to optimize their power usage. Moreover, the charger allows remote monitoring of the charging status, a crucial feature in the age of digital connectivity. Further enhancing its usability, the charger is also compatible with RFID cards.

Connectivity and Installation Options

The WOLFBOX Level 2 EV Charger is not just about power; it’s about convenience. The charger offers connectivity options through WiFi and Bluetooth, enabling users to manage their charging process effortlessly. Catering to diverse user preferences, WOLFBOX provides two installation options – hardwired and NEMA 14-50 plug. These options allow users to choose between a permanent or portable charging solution.

User-friendly Interface

To make the charging experience better, the charger features a high-quality LCD screen that displays essential charging information. The addition of lighting effects not only enhances the user interface but also adds a touch of sophistication to the charging process. CEO Jonathan Smith expressed excitement about expanding their product line to offer solutions for electric vehicle owners worldwide.

0
Automotive United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Tesla Hits Record EV Deliveries in Q4 but Trails Chinese Rival BYD

By Justice Nwafor

Revolution in Motion: Anticipating the 2024 Supercar

By Safak Costu

Xiaomi's Automobile Strategy: A Blend of Direct Sales and Agency Models

By BNN Correspondents

Mangaluru Gears Up for 22nd Vintage Classic Car and Bike Carnival

By Rafia Tasleem

Power at Your Fingertips: Top Inverter Generators of 2024 ...
@Automotive · 34 mins
Power at Your Fingertips: Top Inverter Generators of 2024 ...
heart comment 0
Lantronix and P3 Digital Services Join Forces for Cutting-Edge Infotainment Technology

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Lantronix and P3 Digital Services Join Forces for Cutting-Edge Infotainment Technology
Continental India’s Tech Team Shapes the Future of Mobility and Autonomous Driving

By Rafia Tasleem

Continental India's Tech Team Shapes the Future of Mobility and Autonomous Driving
Mitsubishi Motors Malaysia Launches Facelifted Triton Quest

By BNN Correspondents

Mitsubishi Motors Malaysia Launches Facelifted Triton Quest
Ducati to Launch Eight New Motorcycles in India in 2024

By Rafia Tasleem

Ducati to Launch Eight New Motorcycles in India in 2024
Latest Headlines
World News
New Year's Babies Born Simultaneously at St. Luke's Hospitals in Boise and Meridian
12 seconds
New Year's Babies Born Simultaneously at St. Luke's Hospitals in Boise and Meridian
Second Edition of Visit Qatar Kite Festival: A Spectacle of Colors in the Sky
17 seconds
Second Edition of Visit Qatar Kite Festival: A Spectacle of Colors in the Sky
Osteoporosis Treatment Evolves with Tymlos: Aluminum Leaching Concerns Partly Dismissed
28 seconds
Osteoporosis Treatment Evolves with Tymlos: Aluminum Leaching Concerns Partly Dismissed
Daria Kasatkina Triumphs in Brisbane Tennis Tournament
49 seconds
Daria Kasatkina Triumphs in Brisbane Tennis Tournament
CPI(M) Leaders Hold Back Defamation Suit Against Swapna Suresh, Raising Questions
51 seconds
CPI(M) Leaders Hold Back Defamation Suit Against Swapna Suresh, Raising Questions
Veteran's Crusade Against Suicide: Promoting the Enhanced Veteran's Crisis Line
56 seconds
Veteran's Crusade Against Suicide: Promoting the Enhanced Veteran's Crisis Line
Anambra State's Political Landscape Experiences Significant Shifts in 2023
1 min
Anambra State's Political Landscape Experiences Significant Shifts in 2023
PMK President Calls for Enhanced Social Security in Tamil Nadu
1 min
PMK President Calls for Enhanced Social Security in Tamil Nadu
RT India's Bold Advertising Campaign Challenges Mainstream Narratives
2 mins
RT India's Bold Advertising Campaign Challenges Mainstream Narratives
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
19 mins
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
3 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
5 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
6 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
6 hours
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
7 hours
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
8 hours
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
8 hours
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks
9 hours
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app