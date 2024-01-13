WNOV Ushers in a New Era with Leadership Change and Rebranding

WNOV, Milwaukee’s historic radio station, is all set to embark on a fresh journey with a rebranding event on Saturday, January 13th. This event heralds a notable shift in the station’s legacy, spanning over half a century, as it braces for a change in leadership.

Dawn of a New Era

Dr. Jerrel Jones, the President of Courier Communications, has been the steadfast force propelling WNOV for six decades. Now, he is entrusting the reins to his daughter, Mary Ellen Jones, who is slated to step into the role of General Manager. Mary Ellen’s resume boasts of over two decades of experience in Marketing and Promotions, along with academic insights gained from the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee. Having been meticulously groomed for this role by working alongside her father, she is more than ready to take on the challenge.

Program Direction Under New Leadership

Darren Deboe, a native of Milwaukee with an equally impressive track record in radio spanning 20 years, is taking over as the new Program Director for WNOV. Deboe, already a familiar voice on the station with his shows – The Blues Cafe and Pillow Talk, is eager to continue captivating the station’s listeners in his new role.

A Celebration of Transition

The rebranding event, scheduled at the WNOV offices, is not just a corporate gathering but a community celebration. It will host local officials and station personalities as they cheer for this new phase. The leadership transition at WNOV is not merely a change in personnel but a testament to the station’s commitment to evolution while honoring its rich history.