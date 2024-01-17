WLS Chicago Reinvents Weather Graphics with Innovative Broadcast Design

In a pioneering effort to enhance viewer engagement, WLS in Chicago has unveiled a new broadcast design for its weather graphics. The design ingeniously merges a flat design aesthetic with 3D environments, striking a balance between visual appeal and information delivery. The purpose of this innovative approach is to present a substantial amount of information effectively, without overwhelming the audience.

'Bento Box' Layout

The primary opens of this new design feature a unique 'bento box' layout. This layout amalgamates photos, video clips, and dynamic animations, accompanied by headlines and temperature data. The result is a rich visual experience that not only retains viewer attention but also provides them with all the relevant weather information in a digestible format.

Implementation Across ABC-owned Stations

First seen in WLS's weather graphics, this new graphic design has now been adopted by other ABC-owned stations. It has replaced a myriad of previous custom designs, symbolizing a shift towards standardization and modernization in the visual presentation of information across these stations. This move is considered part of an overarching effort to streamline and modernize the visual presentation of information in weather segments.

Integration with XPression and Overdrive Platforms

Created using the XPression platform from Ross Video, these graphics are deeply integrated with Overdrive automation systems. This combination ensures a seamless and efficient workflow, enabling the production of high-quality, engaging weather broadcasts. It also underscores the increasing role of technology in revolutionizing broadcast designs and improving viewer experience.